Where’s Our Party? A Global Birthday Celebration Inspires Joyful Learning Through a Multicultural Adventure for Children

This vibrant new picture book takes young readers on a globe-spanning birthday quest, celebrating unity, culture, and the magic of shared traditions.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and illustrator True Poet brings laughter, learning, and global wonder to life in Where’s Our PARTY? — A Global Birthday Celebration, a vibrant new picture book in The Global Adventure Series. Created for readers ages 5–8, the story follows the cheerful characters Cake and Gift on a spirited journey across continents as they search for Lilly’s birthday celebration, discovering the beautiful diversity of how communities around the world honor life, friendship, and togetherness.

From a festive Mexican fiesta bursting with color to rhythmic drumming in a Hopi village, each page invites children into a new cultural experience. Along the way, Cake and Gift explore joyful games like pabitin in the Philippines and lively rounds of musical chairs at a Nigerian Hausa gathering, while learning that birthday treats around the world may look different but all share the same ingredient: love. Through its lively storytelling, the book captures the universal magic of coming together to celebrate life’s meaningful moments.

Illustrated by True Poet and J Toons, Where’s Our PARTY? is filled with vibrant art that brings each celebration to life. Interactive questions and activities encourage young readers to engage directly with global traditions, making the book an ideal choice for classrooms, libraries, and family reading time. Its themes of curiosity, empathy, and cultural appreciation provide a foundation for learning while keeping readers entertained and inspired.

More than a story, Where’s Our PARTY? serves as an educational tool that naturally integrates geography, social studies, and diversity themes into an engaging reading experience. Each cultural stop invites discussion and exploration, allowing children to celebrate both similarities and differences with confidence, curiosity, and joy.

True Poet wrote the book to help children see themselves as part of a beautifully diverse global community.

“The more we understand each other’s traditions, the more we realize that celebration, like kindness, speaks every language,” she shares. Her message echoes throughout the book, reinforcing the power of unity, curiosity, and connection.

Book Details: Paperback | 40 pages | ISBN: 978-1-969592-00-3 | Ages 5–8

Purchase on Amazon: https://a.co/d/cpxnEqc

Also available in eBook format.

Companion activity guide coming soon.

Learn more at: https://truepoetpublishing.com/

About the Author

True Poet is an author and creative visionary whose work celebrates culture, connection, and the shared humanity woven into everyday moments. Dedicated to creating vibrant, culturally rich children’s stories, she blends imaginative storytelling with authentic representation to inspire curiosity, confidence, and empathy in young readers. Her mission is to help children explore the world with joy and understanding through characters and traditions that reflect the beauty of global diversity.

Her debut picture book, Where’s Our PARTY? — A Global Birthday Celebration, launches The Global Adventure Series, inviting children to explore birthday traditions around the world through the eyes of two lovable characters, Cake and Gift. Through True Poet Publishing, she continues to expand her creative universe with additional books, companion guides, and multimedia projects designed to uplift, educate, and celebrate our interconnected world.

