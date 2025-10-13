Tuesday, October 14, 2025

CANADA, October 13 - Note: All times local Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt 8:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will depart Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Closed to media National Capital Region, Canada 1:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Ottawa, Ontario. Closed to media

