Statement by Prime Minister Carney on the results of the general election in Japan

CANADA, August 2 - “On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae on her victory in Japan’s general election.

At a time of global uncertainty and instability, Canada and Japan are reliable strategic partners. We have recently strengthened cooperation across a range of priorities – including trade and investment, energy and critical minerals, and security in support of a free, open, and stable Indo-Pacific.

Together, we can elevate the long-standing relationship between Canada and Japan to create greater certainty, security, and prosperity for both our peoples.”

