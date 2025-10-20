AI-Powered Business Book 'The MACH-10 PM' Announces Free Kindle Week Oct 20–24

The MACH-10 PM by Jason M. Riggs — Amazon #1 Bestseller redefining AI-powered product management and leadership at hypersonic speed. The MACH-10 PM ranked among Amazon’s Top 25 Bestsellers in Strategy and Leadership categories. The MACH-10 PM logo — representing AI-powered leadership, precision, and clarity at hypersonic speed.

Amazon’s #1 AI-powered product management book helps leaders move faster with purpose — and it’s free for five days worldwide.

We built MACH-10 to be more than a book; it’s a framework for leaders who move fast, think deeply, and build with intent.” — Jason M. Riggs, Founder & Author of The MACH-10 PM

ENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MACH-10 PM, the irreverent, precision-grade leadership book that hit #1 in three Amazon categories within 72 hours of launch, will be available as a free Kindle download from October 20–24, 2025.

This limited-time promotion invites product managers, startup founders, tech leaders, and launch veterans to join the MACH-10 movement and rethink how leaders scale with speed, soul, and strategic rigor.

Since its release, The MACH-10 PM has become a cult favorite among high-velocity teams and brand architects. Blending tactical clarity with story-driven precision, the book offers a repeatable framework for building category-defining products and leading with unapologetic authenticity.

“We built MACH-10 to be more than a book — it’s a framework for leaders who move fast, think deeply, and build with intent,” said Jason M. Riggs, founder and author. “This free week is our way of opening the gates and welcoming more people into the movement.”

The book’s launch was as bold as its message. Within days, The MACH-10 PM topped Amazon’s rankings in Business Leadership, Product Management, and Business Teams. Its rise was fueled by a grassroots ARC-reader campaign, narrative-rich social storytelling, and a relentless focus on brand clarity and precision formatting.

Readers can experience the full MACH-10 system — a fusion of AI strategy, leadership clarity, and brand design — during this exclusive five-day event.

With the free eBook promotion, Riggs aims to expand the MACH-10 universe and equip more leaders to build category-defining brands. The campaign coincides with post-launch momentum and a surge of new reviews — marking a strategic inflection point for the franchise.

The press kit includes downloadable assets, high-resolution cover art, and an author bio aligned with the MACH-10 brand. Journalists and podcast hosts are invited to request interviews, excerpts, or commentary on leadership, branding, and franchise architecture.

Availability: The MACH-10 PM Kindle edition will be free on Amazon from October 20–24, 2025.

Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FSP1Z1C4

Press Kit & Media Inquiries: https://mach10pm.com/press | jasonriggs@mach10pm.com

About the Author

Jason M. Riggs is the founder of MACH-10 and Chief Commercial & Product Officer at Audivi.ai. Known for blending humor, strategic rigor, and storytelling craft, Riggs architects legacy-grade leadership frameworks and builds movement-inspired brands redefining speed with soul.

Media Contact:

Jason M. Riggs

Founder & Author, The MACH-10 PM

jasonriggs@mach10pm.com

https://mach10pm.com/press

The MACH-10 PM by Jason Riggs — Amazon #1 Bestseller and AI product management playbook helping leaders move fast with purpose. Free Oct 20–24, 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.