Jason Riggs’ The MACH-10 PM Earns #1 New Release in Product Management, with Endorsement from Roman Pichler

ENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a breakout Free Week that propelled The MACH-10 PM: AI-Powered Product Management at Hypersonic Speed to multiple #1 New Release categories on Amazon, author Jason Riggs today announced the start of Acceleration Week (Oct 25–31) — a seven-day campaign designed to extend the book’s momentum and expand access for product leaders worldwide.

The surge continues with an endorsement from Roman Pichler, internationally recognized author of Agile Product Management with Scrum and Strategize. Pichler praised Riggs’ work, writing:

“Jason Riggs’ The MACH-10 PM is an outstanding resource for product managers looking to harness the power of AI to build better products and drive greater value. Packed with actionable insights and practical frameworks, it bridges the gap between AI theory and real-world application. A must-read for product leaders.”

During its first month of release, The MACH-10 PM reached #1 New Release status in Product Management, Business Technology Innovation, and Business Project Management; climbed into the Top 25 in Strategy & Management; and earned a 4.9-star average rating from early readers.

Riggs — a veteran technology executive and former GoPro and Qualcomm product leader — said the early response proves that product professionals are eager for an AI-era playbook grounded in execution.

The MACH-10 PM is available now for $2.99 on Amazon Kindle through October 31, 2025. Paperback and hardcover editions are also available.

Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FSP1Z1C4

