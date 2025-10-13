Help us advocate for you and your patients: RCP snapshot survey on the 10 Year Workforce Plan launched

After calls from the RCP with over 70 organisations, the Government has published a consultation on the 10 Year Workforce Plan. Now, we want to hear your views to inform our written submission.

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has launched a snapshot survey inviting you to share your insights and shape our response to the government’s consultation on the 10 Year workforce plan.

The RCP was one of more than 70 health and care organisations calling on the government to provide an opportunity for meaningful engagement on the 10 Year Workforce Plan. The workforce plan will underpin the 10 Year Health Plan which sets out three shifts: analogue to digital, hospital to community care, and sickness to prevention.

With this important consultation now open, we have launched a short survey so you can share your views and experiences to inform our response. The survey questions are based on the questions that government is asking in its consultation.

They ask about the roles and skills you feel are critical to delivering care in the community, what productivity gains you have seen from service redesign and how best to achieve them, how digital technology has changed your clinical practice and the cultural or leadership changes needed to support better care.

The survey provides an opportunity for you to share how you think the government’s 3 shifts will impact staff numbers, ways of working and skill mix for the medical specialities.

Professor Mumtaz Patel, president of the Royal College of Physicians, said:

‘The government’s plans to move care closer to home, to embrace digital transformation and strengthen prevention of ill health are ambitious and welcome, but the workforce will be the driving force behind any future change.

‘How we respond to this consultation will help shape how we all work for the next decade. This is a critical moment for our profession in shaping the future of the NHS.

‘This is why your voice is so important. We want to know what’s realistic, what’s missing and what support you need. We need to make sure that the experiences and insights of those delivering care for patients are at the heart of future plans. We want to represent your views – please tell us what you think.’

The survey is open until 9am on Monday 20 October.