RCP calls for urgent reform of medical training as national survey reveals burnout, frustration and unhappiness among resident doctors

The RCP survey results paint a stark picture of training being delivered in an environment of rota gaps, relentless service pressures and widespread burnout. Many resident doctors described training as ‘tick-box’, ‘inconsistent’ and ‘eroded by service provision’.

‘Opportunities for training are limited by short staffing, heavy workload, lack of direct supervision opportunities and lack of interest from consultants in training development.’ – resident doctor (free text survey response)

Working with its RDC and Student and Foundation Doctor Network, the RCP has been campaigning for action to reduce competition ratios in specialty training. In today’s write-up, resident doctors describe the life-changing impact of these bottlenecks.

‘I was unable to obtain an interview for internal medicine training (IMT). My portfolio score would’ve been competitive enough for an interview a few years ago. I’ve decided to leave medicine and apply to general practice to ensure I have a job and can pay my mortgage.’ – resident doctor (free text survey response)

The RCP warns that without urgent action, the NHS risks losing a generation of talented doctors who feel undervalued and unable to develop the skills needed for safe, effective consultant practice.

‘There’s no flexibility built into the system. When someone is off sick or away, we’re just expected to absorb the extra workload without recognition, or support. When I advocate for my training needs, I’m made to feel like a burden or a troublemaker. The system is broken, and we’re burning out trying to hold it together.’ – resident doctor (free text survey response)

Systemic pressures are eroding both training quality and resident doctor wellbeing, leaving many feeling undervalued. The majority (72%) cited poor staffing levels and rota gaps as the biggest negative impact, followed by high clinical workloads (66%) and poor IT systems (59%), which add daily inefficiency and frustration.

Resident doctors consistently described internal medicine training (IMT) as overly focused on service provision with very little time for training, education, procedures or outpatient clinics. Many feel like ‘service fodder’ rather than doctors in training, with opportunities for feedback, mentoring and skill development rare or tick-box in nature.

‘It feels like a constant battle just to get any meaningful training. Service pressures always take priority, and training is repeatedly pushed aside. I don’t feel like I’m progressing in my chosen specialty. I am just a number on a rota.’ – resident doctor (free text survey response)

Among the RCP’s next gen top 10 calls for reform are:

Fair and transparent recruitment processes that bring down competition ratios

Rota and rotation reform that makes training more flexible and supportive

Guaranteed protected learning time and national standards for supervision

Assessments that add value, ending the current ‘tick-box’ approach

Better digital, financial and leadership training to support the future NHS

Get the basics right by creating safe, supportive workplaces

Long-term workforce planning that increases medical training places.

Dr Hatty Douthwaite, lead author and deputy chair of the RCP Resident Doctor Committee said:

'The national medical training review must confront the underlying structural problems that shape how doctors are developed and supported. Operational fixes alone are not enough to provide the change that resident doctors need. Across the country, resident doctors have been clear about what is broken – recruitment processes that feel inconsistent or unfair and workloads that leave little space for genuine learning and risk widespread burnout.’

Dr Catherine Rowan and Dr Stephen Joseph, co-chairs of the RCP Resident Doctor Committee, said:

‘These findings make stark reading, yet reflect what has long been known – that postgraduate medical training must urgently adapt and reform if we are to successfully train and retain the next generation of physicians. The current system is strained, often at the expense of medical training, and risks doctor burnout.

‘Resident doctors are expected to deliver frontline care while learning complex skills, but the structures that are supposed to protect them from ever-increasing service pressures are either stretched too thinly or are simply non-existent. The medical training review offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to fundamentally improve how we deliver medical training. If we fail, we risk losing the high quality NHS workforce that we need to meet future population demand.’

The NextGenPhysicians campaign was launched by the RCP in 2024 to ensure that resident doctors – the backbone of today’s NHS and the consultants of tomorrow – are supported and empowered to deliver the best possible patient care. Our findings will feed directly into the NHS England national medical training review and the RCP’s campaign to improve the quality, fairness and sustainability of medical education.

The RCP next generation survey was designed to capture the views of resident doctors working in a clinical setting in the UK. The survey was open between 9 April–5 May 2025 and promoted via email and social media. 1,202 resident doctors completed the survey (701 completed in full, 501 partially).