Flora Health Redefines Health Technology Integration by Embedding Directly into Health System Workflows

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flora Health , a healthcare technology company specializing in systems integration across life sciences, pharmaceutical, and health tech organizations, today announced an expansion of its connected health technology through new health system integrations that strengthen communications for providers, pharmaceutical brands, and patients. By embedding directly into the existing health IT stack, Flora Health’s presence across EHRs and patient portals allows provider education and patient communications to occur directly within clinical healthcare workflows. Flora Health’s impact extends deep into care delivery and transforms how health organizations and health care systems engage, measure, and improve outcomes.Flora Health’s collaboration with Cinnamon demonstrates how the company uniquely bridges health system integration and network-level connectivity. Together, these capabilities connect the point of care to the broader health network and link patient portals, EHR workflows, and provider engagement into one connected ecosystem. These initiatives make Flora Health the only health tech company already delivering true system-wide interoperability that scales across both provider and patient experiences for pharmaceutical marketing.“Flora Health operates within the health systems where care happens and connects patients, providers, and partners through deeper integration,” said Shannon Pfeffer, Chief Product Officer, Flora Health. “Our collaboration with Cinnamon is one example of how we extend that capability. Every integration we deliver is guided by people who understand both the technology and the data within these environments, making each connection meaningful and measurable.”With a unique vantage point from inside the healthcare system, Flora Health sees where connections truly create impact. At the core of Flora Health’s growth are its experts who combine deep health tech and pharmaceutical marketing leadership to ensure that every integration drives measurable impact for providers, patients, and life sciences partners. Flora Health delivers innovative technology guided by human insight and is designed to drive value across the healthcare ecosystem. Flora Health’s strategy transforms complex systems into connected experiences, linking technology, data, and communication to improve engagement for life sciences at every stage of care.“Healthcare partners don’t need more tools; they need seamless integration,” said Angelo Campano, Chief Executive Officer, Flora Health. “As a Healthcare Influence Architect, our role is to enrich the technology that health systems already use and to connect the dots to make data precise, compliant, and impactful.”About Flora HealthFlora Health is a healthcare technology company that fosters collaboration across life sciences, pharmaceutical, and health tech organizations through systems integration. By connecting technologies and data, Flora empowers value-driven connections among providers, patients, and partners and drives measurable impact at every stage of care.Embedded directly into existing health IT, Flora Health activates Total Care across the data marketplace, prescribing workflows, point-of-care messaging, and patient access solutions. As a Healthcare Influence Architect, Flora helps organizations uncover and optimize the use of data to improve access, engagement, and outcomes.

