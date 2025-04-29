Flora Management Appoints Shaun Urban as Strategic Advisor to Support EHR Access Strategy

Flora Management is proud to announce that Shaun Urban has been retained as a Strategic Advisor.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flora Management is proud to announce that Shaun Urban has been retained as a Strategic Advisor, partnering closely with CEO Angelo Campano, Chief Commercial Officer Russell Grimaldi, and Chief Partnership Officer Shannon Pfeffer to help define and advance the company’s evolving vision for access services in the electronic health record ( EHR ) space.Shaun brings more than two decades of executive leadership in healthcare, pharma services, and health tech. He most recently served as President and CEO of The Inception Company, where he led major technology transformation initiatives, built a scalable commercial infrastructure, and played a key role in the company’s growth and private equity-backed evolution. Previously, Shaun was a Managing Partner at Ogilvy CommonHealth, where he built one of the industry's premier market access and medical communication businesses, as well as the Commercial organization that supported and drove all sales and marketing efforts across the agency’s network.Shaun presently serves as a consultant and strategic advisor across private equity and pharma services organizations in the areas of M&A, business and commercial strategy, product development and launch planning, strategic alliances and partnerships, and business development.“Shaun is a pioneer in market access strategy and communication, and his track record in commercial strategy, innovation, and product development makes him an invaluable asset as Flora doubles down on its mission to bring smarter, more connected access offerings to the market,” said Angelo Campano, CEO of Flora Management.Shaun’s immediate focus will include refining Flora’s integrated access strategy and product offering, shaping go-to-market initiatives with strategic partners, optimizing the company’s data strategy and product development, and helping expand Flora’s leadership position in EHR-based solutions for pharma clients.About Flora ManagementFlora Management is a leading provider of innovative marketing, access, and hub services for pharma, life sciences, and healthcare organizations. With a focus on EHR-driven engagement and cutting-edge commercial strategies, Flora delivers world-class solutions that enhance patient access and improve healthcare outcomes.

