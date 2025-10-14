Clearmatrix Launches AI Enablement Platform to Guide IT Resellers through the AI Revolution, Fueled by $500,000 Raise

Clearmatrix launches AI Platform to help IT resellers sell, launch, and scale profitable AI solutions—bridging the gap between curiosity and capability.

Clearmatrix is tackling a real market gap. Think of it as a GPS for AI adoption. While others sell tools, we give resellers the map and directions to turn AI into real revenue.” — José Ferrel, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Clearmatrix

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As businesses everywhere are asking about AI, most IT resellers don’t understand how to turn that demand into real revenue. In North America alone, there are more than 150,000 active IT resellers serving businesses now urgently seeking AI solutions, yet many face AI confusion. They often don’t have the tools or strategies necessary to deliver profitable solutions for customers. The gap is especially critical in a market where channel partners drive more than 70% of global IT spend (Canalys) and AI spending is projected to reach $632 billion by 2028 (IDC). Clearmatrix is stepping in to solve this issue. The company has developed an AI enablement platform that clearly gives resellers the tools they need to sell, launch and scale profitable AI solutions for its customers. Clearmatrix offers its customers:-AI Readiness Scorecards that show customers their current state and gaps that exist-AI Sales and Enablement Toolkits and proposal templates that help close deals-AI Implementation Roadmaps that makes projects repeatable and easier to deliver at scale“Clearmatrix is solving a real problem in the market," said José Ferrel, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Clearmatrix. “Think of it like a GPS for AI adoption. While others are selling tools and infrastructure, we’re giving resellers the map and step-by-step directions to make real revenue.”To speed up development and reach more customers, Clearmatrix has closed a $500,000 friends and family funding round managed via a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) administered by Harmonious, a fund administration firm that specializes in SPVs. The money will go towards building out the platform, attracting reseller partners and growing the sales team.Clearmatrix is currently onboarding 10 SMB clients and five channel partners across its pilot program. The company is on track to release its first version of its AI Enablement Platform by the end of 2025.“Resellers don’t need another assessment tool,” said Aaron Calloway, co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO) of Clearmatrix. “They need a repeatable step-by-step way to sell and deliver AI projects that actually make them money. That’s exactly what we’re building.”Clearmatrix’s founding team brings decades of experience from nearly every angle of IT consulting: enterprise-scale operations, deep consulting expertise and proven channel sales leadership.-José Ferrel (CEO): former IT leader at Netflix and Riot Games who brings valuable insight as an IT services buyer-Aaron Calloway (CTO): former Microsoft leader and co-founder of CloudScale Corporation who brings extensive experience in selling and implementing cloud solutions-Baker Hasan (CRO): former senior sales executive at Oracle, Crayon and CDW who brings expertise in driving revenue and market expansion within the IT channel“Each and every one of us on this team has lived this problem from different sides of the table,” said Baker Hasan, co-founder and chief revenue officer (CRO) of Clearmatrix. “That’s why we are uniquely positioned to fix it, and why resellers are so eager to work with us.”Clearmatrix also recently added an Executive Vice President of Innovation, Theresa “T.” Linson, who has led over 100 AI projects at Fortune 1000 companies. The company’s advisory board also includes Randy Holloway (Microsoft, Google, AWS) and Dr. Samuel Tepper (Korn Ferry, Salesforce).About Clearmatrix:Clearmatrix is an AI readiness accelerator designed to help businesses move from curiosity to capability. By using its AI-driven platform to assess their current state, identify opportunities, and deliver actionable roadmaps, Clearmatrix makes AI adoption faster, clearer, and more achievable for every business.The company was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in Los Angeles. Clearmatrix is led by three executives with combined decades of experience at Netflix, Microsoft, Oracle, Riot Games, and CDW.To learn more about Clearmatrix, subscribe to its YouTube channel or follow the company on Instagram

