Forbes Names Founder and Managing Partner of Vasquez + Company LLP to Its Inaugural America’s Best-In-State CPAs List

Gilbert R. Vasquez, managing partner of Vasquez & Company

Recognized for exceptional leadership, service, and impact, Gilbert R. Vasquez earns spot on Forbes’ inaugural America’s Best-In-State CPAs list.

Being named to Forbes’ Best-In-State CPAs list is a proud moment. This honor celebrates our firm’s passion for excellence and making a positive impact in the profession and our community.” — Gilbert R. Vasquez

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vasquez + Company LLP is proud to announce that its Founder and Managing Partner, Gilbert R. Vasquez, has been named to the Forbes inaugural America’s Best-In-State CPAs list , a prestigious recognition honoring CPAs who exemplify excellence in expertise, thought leadership, and service to both the profession and the community.According to Forbes, “As with all Forbes lists, this recognition is based on a rigorous, multi-stage process of editorial research and evaluation. Our review team identifies thousands of eligible candidates through interviews with industry insiders, outside nominations, editorial research, and an independent advisory board of expert CPAs. Candidates are rated in ten weighted categories, including achievements, professional honors, influence on the profession, performance, thought leadership and community service.” Gilbert R. Vasquez’s inclusion on this list reflects the very qualities Forbes seeks to recognize:-Professional Excellence: Over 55 years of CPA practice, including service on more than 40 boards of directors across public, private, and nonprofit sectors. As the founder of Vasquez + Company, he has led the firm with vision and purpose.-Leadership: Founder of the Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA), the largest Latino professional organization in the U.S. He was also the first Latino President of the California Board of Accountancy and the only Latino appointed to the LA84 Olympic Executive Committee, which helped oversee what became the most successful Olympic Games of its time.-Community Impact: Contributed his leadership to numerous organizations, including:-East Los Angeles YMCA: Elected to the board, and he spearheaded the effort to construct the current YMCA facility in East LA.-UnidosUS: Served as past chair of the nation's largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization.-LA84 Foundation: Became a founding member, helping carry forward the legacy of the 1984 Olympic Games.His impact has been recognized through several prestigious awards, including:-Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund's Achievement Award-Coca-Cola Company's Golden Hammer Award-YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles' Golden Book of Distinguished Service AwardUnder his leadership, Vasquez + Company has grown into a top 1% ranked CPA firm by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and a Top 300 firm by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA). The firm has also been recognized by Accounting Today as a West Coast Regional Leader for two consecutive years. With over 200 professionals across eight offices in the U.S. and the Philippines, the firm has completed more than 20,000 audits and continues to deliver high-quality audit, tax, and consulting services to clients across industries.This recognition is not only a celebration of Gilbert R. Vasquez’s accomplishments, but also a reflection of the values and dedication that define Vasquez + Company. As a firm, they remain committed to serving the profession and communities with clarity, confidence, and compliance, delivering trusted solutions that help them thrive in a rapidly evolving industry environment.About Vasquez + Company LLPVasquez + Company LLP has over 55 years of experience performing audit, tax, accounting, and consulting services for nonprofit organizations, governmental entities, and private companies. We are ranked among the top 1% of accounting firms by the AICPA and deliver tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each client.For more information about Vasquez + Company, please visit www.vasquez.cpa or contact marketing@vasquezcpa.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.