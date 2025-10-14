Therasage, Premier Red Light Products TherAir LifeStyle Pro

Therasage Announces Exclusive Partnership with SoeMac and Forest Air to Launch the TherAir™ Collection

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Therasage, a global leader in infrared and natural healing technologies, today announced an exclusive collaboration with UK innovators SoeMac Health and Forest Air to develop and distribute the most advanced air technology of its’ kind, the newest TherAir™ Collection, a next-generation line of light infused oxygen-energizing wellness systems.

Meeting a Growing Global Need

The World Health Organization estimates that 99% of the global population breathes air that exceeds safe pollution levels. Everyday exposure to indoor and outdoor toxins can impact energy, immunity, and sleep quality. The new TherAir™ Collection is designed to address these challenges by transforming ordinary air into revitalized oxygen, the very air, considered to be the most beneficial and purest air on our planet, that the body can use for optimal health.

Whether it’s seasonal allergies, restless sleep, daily fatigue, or compromised by a chronic challenge, TherAir™ makes every breath a source of renewal. Early adopters of Singlet Oxygen Energy (SOE) technology have reported easier breathing, deeper rest, and greater resilience in the face of modern stressors of our toxic environment. Optimal health advocates and professional athletes report better recovery, resilience and overall better performance.

The TherAir™ - “Forest Air” Collection: Three Models for Every Lifestyle

TherAir™ Home, light activated air, high-tech simplified, is designed for bedrooms, offices, and family spaces. Some features include precision filtration to clear particulates, and toxins along with specialized paramagnetic piezio electric earth elements, harnessing natures gifts for longevity. Infrared photon activation structures water molecules, making oxygen more bioavailable, while activating our cell power plants, the mitochondria. Whisper-quiet, plug-and-go design requires no maintenance. Creates rainforest-fresh, energized air to improve mood, sleep, brain function and vitality.

TherAir™ Plus , A step deeper in renovation accenting

Portability and ease of use on or off the grid. Powered to work in every electrical source globally and by battery, a dual-catalyst system restructures air at the molecular level. Enhanced EZ-water activation supports ATP and cellular vitality. A thoroughly lab tested, medical device for safety and effectiveness, is designed and easy for all of us to incorporated into our daily lifestyle. Quiet enough for both home and clinical use. Supports detox pathways, oxygen absorption, immune resilience and helps supports most chronic breathing challenges.



TherAir™ Pro, Professional-grade performance

Engineered for practitioners, athletes, and advanced wellness applications. Features six patented catalyst systems, the most powerful SOE configuration available worldwide. Dual-user ports allow simultaneous sessions. Supports cellular repair, detox pathways, and mitochondrial energy. Durable, clinic-ready tabletop design utility with high-performance filtration, armed with the most advanced light catalysts available today.

TherAir™ infuses light frequencies that energizes the oxygen itself, making it more bio-available by the body. Safe, non-invasive, and designed for daily use by all ages, TherAir™ systems bring restorative wellness into any environment for sustainable health and well being.

Voices from the Founders

“This partnership represents an important milestone in our mission to make advanced, natural healing technologies accessible to every home and every clinic,” said Robby Besner, PSc.D., Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of Therasage. “By uniting Therasage’s legacy in infrared and bioenergetic wellness with Forest Air’s pioneering oxygen technology, the TherAir™ Collection sets a new standard in restorative health.”

Melody Besner, Co-Founder of Therasage, added: “We live in a world where our bodies face unprecedented toxic challenges, from environmental pollution to modern stress, daily. TherAir™ is more than technology, it’s a lifeline. By giving people access to revitalized light activated oxygen, we are empowering them to restore balance, energy, and clarity in the most fundamental way: through every breath they take.”

Born from Global Innovation

The TherAir™ Collection builds on more than a decade of use in UK wellness communities through SoeMac Health and combines it with Therasage’s 25 years of innovation in natural healing technologies and specific clinical applications on S.O.E. technology. This exclusive partnership represents the newest evolution of oxygen wellness, merging trusted European design, real science, with Therasage’s global expertise.

For Therasage, the launch of TherAir™ is part of a 25-year mission to bring healing into every home and to empower communities with safe, natural solutions. The TherAir™ Collection is also the first step in a broader effort to redefine how oxygen, light, and energy technologies can work together for global wellness.

About the Partners

SoeMac Health has spent over a decade advancing Singlet Oxygen Energy (SOE) devices to support respiratory health, fatigue recovery, and restorative sleep. Their technology has been used in wellness communities and research settings across Europe.

Forest Air in concert with SOEMAC Health, develops handcrafted air revitalization systems that combine SOE technology, photon activation, and precision filtration. Their products have gained recognition in homes, clinics, and wellness centers for their innovative approach to oxygen health.

For over 25 years, Therasage has pioneered natural healing technologies, developing FDA-listed, science-backed tools to reduce toxicity, improve circulation, and support resilience. The company’s exclusive partnership ensures that the TherAir™ Collection will only be available through Therasage’s global distribution channels.

Preorders open November, 2025, be among the first to experience what breathing was always meant to feel like.



