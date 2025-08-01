Lyme Disease Awareness Rises: Therasage Leads the Way in Natural Healing and Detox Solutions

Therasafe, Premier Red Light Products TheraFrost - Premier Cold Plunge Technology Thera360 PLUS Personal Sauna

After a family health crisis, Therasage pioneers trusted infrared and red light solutions to support detox, reduce inflammation, and empower healing.

Lyme can feel overwhelming, but there are real solutions. We’ve spent 30 years building tools to support detox, reduce inflammation, and empower healing naturally.” — Robby Besner, CSO, Therasage

Lyme Disease Awareness Rises: How One Family’s Mission Sparked a Global Wellness Movement

Pop artist Justin Timberlake’s recent announcement of a Lyme disease diagnosis has once again placed this complex illness at the center of public conversation. For those experiencing chronic fatigue, inflammation, neurological symptoms, or undiagnosed mystery conditions, this news highlights the challenges so many face , often without clear answers or long-term support.

Amid this growing awareness, one wellness company has steadily emerged as a trusted authority in the natural recovery space. Therasage, founded nearly three decades ago following a family health crisis, continues to develop and deliver tools that address the foundational needs of those managing chronic illness: detoxification, immune modulation, and nervous system regulation.

“This company was created out of necessity, not trend,” said Robby Besner, PSc.D., Chief Science Officer. “When a close family member became severely ill with Lyme disease, conventional treatments were not enough. That experience shaped everything that followed , from our earliest prototypes to the clinically-informed protocols we offer today.”

Lyme Disease: Often Missed, Deeply Impactful

Lyme disease, transmitted primarily through tick bites, is a multi-systemic bacterial infection that may affect the joints, nervous system, and brain. When untreated or under-treated, Lyme and its co-infections may contribute to:

Chronic fatigue and exhaustion

Joint and muscle pain

Brain fog and cognitive decline

Hormonal imbalance

Mood disorders

Heightened sensitivity to environmental stressors including EMFs and mold

Despite growing awareness, misdiagnosis remains common, and many individuals continue to experience symptoms long after traditional antibiotic courses are completed , a condition often referred to as Post-Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome.

Therasage aims to fill the gap between acute treatment and long-term support by offering science-based wellness technologies that encourage detoxification, lymphatic movement, immune balance, and cellular repair.

Innovation in Infrared, Red Light, and PEMF-Based Technologies

Therasage’s flagship tools , the Thera360 Plus Portable Infrared Sauna and the TheraPro Mat , were developed as part of a systems-based approach to chronic condition support. These tools are utilized in functional clinics, performance labs, home wellness routines, and retreats around the world.

Key Technologies:

Thera360 Plus Sauna: Offers full-spectrum infrared, Tri-Lite™ red light, EMF shielding, earthing, and gemstone infusion to support detox, immune resilience, and parasympathetic nervous system activation.

TheraPro Mat: Combines PEMF, far infrared heat, red light, TENS, negative ions, and grounding, used for inflammation modulation, vagal tone support, and lymphatic drainage.

Each product is developed in-house, grounded in evidence-based application, and reflects a broader commitment to whole-body healing that is scalable from clinical to home environments.

“The priority has always been creating tools that support the body’s own intelligence,” said Melody Besner, Co-Founder and Head of Operations. “Healing is not one-size-fits-all, but it must always be rooted in rhythm, biology, and accessibility.”

Detoxification as a Foundational Step

Lyme and other chronic inflammatory conditions are known to elevate toxic burden , from bacterial die-off to environmental exposures such as heavy metals, mold, and EMFs. This toxic overload can impede recovery unless properly addressed.

Therasage emphasizes detoxification as the starting point in all protocols. Through heat, light, hydration, breath, and frequency-based inputs, its technologies are designed to promote safe, gentle drainage and reduce inflammation without overwhelming the system.

Sequenced routines and practitioner-informed use cases form the foundation of Therasage’s global reputation as a leading detox and recovery support platform.

Global Reach and Clinical Integration

Therasage currently operates in over 40 countries, with its technologies integrated into:

Functional medicine and integrative health clinics

University research programs and clinical trials

High-performance athletic recovery protocols

Trauma-informed retreat centers

Green rooms and production tours for stage and screen performers

From Coachella to clinical detox centers, the presence of Therasage reflects a growing demand for safe, non-invasive, and holistic tools that support human performance and recovery.

“Healing isn’t a luxury , it’s a biological imperative,” said Robby Besner. “Whether someone is dealing with Lyme, long COVID, or nervous system dysregulation, the body responds best when its environment is supportive, clean, and rhythmically restored.”



Public Access to Education and Solutions

Therasage maintains a growing digital library of articles, science-backed content, and expert-developed protocols to support individuals and practitioners navigating complex wellness concerns.

While its product suite continues to evolve, the core mission remains unchanged: to make nature-aligned, affordable, and ethical healing technologies available to all , regardless of status, background, or belief.

Robby and Zach Bush

