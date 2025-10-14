MacroAir Expands Beyond HVLS with AirPower, a Next-Gen, High-Velocity Directional Air Circulator for Industrial Use

Introducing AirPower - MacroAir's High Power Barrel Fan MacroAir's AirPower - High-Velocity Directional Fan Mount Options

Launch of AirPower reflects MacroAir’s commitment to innovation, offering powerful, targeted airflow solutions where traditional ceiling fans can’t reach.

Together with our HVLS fans, AirPower creates a complete airflow ecosystem that enhances comfort, safety, and energy efficiency across industrial and commercial applications.” — Liz Ingle: Sr. Director, Strategy & Marketing

SAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MacroAir Fans , a leader in industrial fan innovation, announces another product line upgrade, diversifying its HVLS fan-centric catalog with a powerful directional air circulator, the AirPower . A high-velocity directional barrel fan, the AirPower comes in a variety of sizes and configurations to deliver powerful airflow precisely where it is needed.“Together with our HVLS fans, AirPower creates a complete airflow ecosystem that ehances comfort, safety, and energy efficiency across industrial and commercial applications,” said Liz Ingle, Senior Director of Strategy & Marketing. “When our customers asked for a solution to deliver targeted airflow to hard-to-reach areas like box trailers and hot workstations, we worked hard to deliver a versatile solution to complement any HVLS layout – AirPower is that solution.”Unlike an HVLS fan, which delivers gentle, ambient airflow, the AirPower barrel fan produces high-velocity, directional air. The largest model, 36-inch, provides up to 18,400 CFM, 250 feet of throw, and 15,000 square feet of coverage, ideal for loading docks, assembly bays, and warehouse aisles.Built for Performance Where You Need It MostIdeal for a variety of use cases, including:o Warehouses & Manufacturing – Spot cooling docks, trailers, & hot workstationso Workshops & Garages – Keeps air moving between racks and liftso Construction Sites – Improves crew comforto Industrial Drying & Ventilation – Aids in drying floors, walls, materials, & equipmento Greenhouses & Agricultural Spaces – Reduces heat stress on livestock & plantsThe durable direct-drive motor fan is made of deep-spun 14-gauge steel housing and designed for minimal maintenance, making it a long-lasting asset to have in your arsenal of tools.A Directional Fan Offering Superior Size and Versatilityo Five Size Diameters - Ranging from 14” – 36”o Multiple Mount Types:o Chain Suspended Mounto Yoke Mounto Column/Wall Mounto Oscillating Column/Wall Mount Dock Door Mounto Pedestal Mounto CFM Range: 2,690 – 18,400o Coverage Area Range: 1,800 -15,000 sfo Three Voltage Options: 115V, 277V, and 208-230/460VAirPower extends MacroAir’s ability to deliver precision airflow solutions across every environment, from massive manufacturing floors to compact workshops. It is ideal for facilities where ceiling heights or HVAC limitations prevent overhead installations. Most configurations are available for purchase online, with 208-230/460V models available through the MacroAir sales team.To learn more or request a quote, visit https://macroairfans.com/products/14-airpower-barrel-fan or call 1.866.668.3247

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.