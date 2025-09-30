MacroAir Relocates Headquarters from So Cal to Ft Worth, TX - Restructures Company to Fuel the Next Chapter of Growth

The pioneer of HVLS fans, MacroAir Fans, embraces its next chapter — MacroAir moves to Texas, strengthens supply chain, and doubles down on innovation.

A new headquarters in Texas enables greater speed and operational efficiency, helping to accelerate the company’s path to continued leadership in the HVLS industry.” — Tanner Ford

SAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MacroAir , the pioneer of High-Volume, Low-Speed (HVLS) fan technology, announced today the relocation of its headquarters from Southern California to Fort Worth, Texas. This move marks a pivotal step in the company’s evolution. The move strengthens operations, offers the company a chance to improve supply chain access, and more centrally locates the company to its customers.Along with the relocation, MacroAir’s founders, the Boyd family, who invented the HVLS category, scaled it globally, and modernized its operations, will transition from three generations of leadership into governance roles on the company’s new Board of Directors. Their influence and vision will continue to guide the company’s direction while encouraging the evolution of the company.MacroAir has appointed Tanner Ford as President to lead its next era of growth and innovation. Formerly Vice President of Sales & Revenue Optimization, Ford will now lead the organization with full oversight. A Mechanical Engineering graduate of Texas Tech University, his career spans product management, strategic sales leadership, manufacturing operations, and P&L management. This combination equips him to guide MacroAir’s growth from both a technical and commercial perspective. His appointment underscores MacroAir’s commitment to honoring its legacy while accelerating industry leadership.“MacroAir was born from the Boyd family’s vision, and that legacy is our foundation,” said Tanner Ford, President of MacroAir. “Moving to Texas is not simply a relocation. It is a commitment to scale bigger, innovate faster, and set a new standard for how we serve our customers. I am grateful for the opportunity to steward this 20-plus-year organization into its next era.”Relocation to Texas provides several key advantages:• Modernized operations and infrastructure• Enhanced supply chain and faster service for customers• Closer proximity to the company’s customer base• Improved quality of life and cost of living for employeesWith its new headquarters in Fort Worth, MacroAir is committed to building on the Boyd family’s pioneering legacy. Under new leadership, the company will double down on innovation, elevate the customer mindset, and accelerate growth.“A new headquarters in Texas enables greater speed and operational efficiency, helping to accelerate the company’s path to continued leadership in the HVLS industry,” shared Ford.This move marks the first time the HVLS industry’s pioneering company has relocated its base, underscoring MacroAir’s deep commitment to growth, innovation, and evolution. Like many California companies have seen, Texas has shown friendly business opportunities ahead.While the timeline for the move is not yet firm, it is slated for completion sometime in early January 2026. Leading up to that time, the company expects to make additional organizational change announcements. These additional changes are expected to pair with the elevation of Ford into the role of President and work together as the family transitions to board governance.About MacroAirMacroAir invented HVLS fan technology in 1998 and continues to lead the industry with innovative airflow solutions designed to improve comfort, productivity, and energy efficiency in large indoor and outdoor spaces, making daily life under its HVLS fans more comfortable and enjoyable. Serving customers across industrial, commercial, and residential markets, MacroAir is dedicated to delivering solutions that improve the lives of people and animals while maximizing building efficiency.For more information, visit www.macroairfans.com

MacroAir Legacy Story

