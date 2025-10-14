nData Services to Unveil 'Nora' — Nextgen Offer and Revenue Assistant — at NACS Show 2025

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- nData Services, a leader in digital promotions and coupon clearing and settlement, is proud to debut Nora (Nextgen Offer and Revenue Assistant) at the 2025 NACS Show in Chicago. Designed specifically for retailers, Nora delivers a self-service platform to create, manage, and settle (AI) 8112 digital coupon programs, all in one place.A first-of-Its-kind portal for independent retailers, Nora’s key drivers are creating promotional options in order to increase retailer revenue. The portal gives retailers control of their digital promotions with an intuitive design that integrates independent offer creation, redemption tracking, and rapid settlement reporting. Through Nora, retailers such as convenience stores, can easily focus on high-gross margin products and strategies to increase foot traffic.nData is rolling Nora out to our current customers and making it available to retailers interested in joining the (AI) 8112 revolution.(AI) 8112 digital coupons are serialized, single-use, virtually fraud-free, and data-rich, addressing major weaknesses in legacy coupon standards. 8112 coupons provide retailers with real-time validation, automated submission and reconciliation, increased revenue and rapid payment. These coupons can be delivered inside or outside of loyalty programs expanding retailer promotional options, while consumers enjoy access to greater savings. 8112 offers can be captured digitally via QR codes on social media, websites, or on in-store signage.8112 coupons are perfect for in-store promotions. They provide secure, single-use coupons for customer acquisition and a variety of products and services all supported by nData’s Nora program. For the convenience industry, in-store 8112 coupons deliver a particularly valuable tool for promoting food service, car washes, or bundling products like pairing drinks and snacks. Additionally, they can be used to drive consumers from the gas pump to inside the store by using QR codes on the pump signage - “Pump2POS” in the industry lingo.“Nora doesn’t just simplify coupon management, it redefines it.” said Sam Jonas, CEO and Founder of nData Services, “It’s digital couponing made simple and profitable. 2026 is expected to see major expansion of 8112 acceptance in the market as multiple national retailers adopt the new standard.”nData will showcase Nora through live demos at the NACS Show, giving attendees an exclusive look into the platform. Demonstrations will walk users through building a digital offer, tracking redemptions, and viewing settlement reports and store trends.“Nora represents a major step forward in how retailers manage digital promotions,” said Chip Nichols, COO of nData Services, “We’ve built a system that gives retailers both independence and intelligence. Whether you manage a single store or a national chain, Nora helps make every campaign measurable and lucrative.”About nData ServicesnData Services is a technology company specializing in digital offer management, coupon clearing, and promotion-based data intelligence for retailers and manufacturers. nData helps operators streamline promotions, improve transparency, and unlock new revenue opportunities.Learn more at nDataServices.com or visit nData at Booth S3771 during the NACS Show 2025 in Chicago, October 14–17.Media Contact:Sales & Media RelationsnData ServicesEmail: SalesSupport@nDataServices.comWebsite: www.nDataServices.com

