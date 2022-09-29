nData Services Helping to Usher In the Era of Universal Digital Coupons
DENVER, CO, USA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- nData Services, a leading clearing and settlement services provider, along with 6 other companies, is conducting the first end-to-end trial of AI8112 Universal Digital Coupons, heralding a simpler redemption process for consumers, real-time tracking and reduced risk of fraud for CPG brands, and quicker payments for retailers. nData’s partners in this endeavor are LaGree’s Food Stores, Wells Enterprises (makers of Blue Bunny® Ice Cream), Fobi (through Qples), SMS Promotions, The Coupon Bureau (TCB), and IT Retail.
The pilot is being conducted at LaGree’s Food Stores in Colorado. Customers receive 8112 coupons, created by Qples, for Blue Bunny products, by scanning QR codes on in-store signage provided by SMS Promotions, allowing coupons to be downloaded directly to phones and scanned at checkout. Coupons are validated in real time by TCB and processed by IT Retail. Transaction information is then sent to nData, which uses leading edge clearing and settlement technology to ensure retailers receive payment in days, rather than the weeks or months involved in legacy coupon programs.Then, Qples provides attribution data through an online portal, which helps CPG brands like Wells Enterprises understand how a coupon campaign is performing in real-time, allowing them to optimize a campaign mid-flight.
8112 coupon programs provide key benefits:
• Consumers quickly redeem offers from their phones, with no need to print or clip paper coupons that can easily be lost or forgotten.
• CPG brands and retailers receive real-time validation of coupons, reducing fraud, which is prevalent with legacy coupon programs. This allows for the issuance of higher-value coupons, without fear of increased loss.
• CPG brands access real-time attribution data, enabling them to quickly assess and change campaigns.
• Retailers lower costs for coupon handling and enjoy quick reconciliation and payment, while reducing exposure to fraud.
Additional CPGs plan to provide 8112 offerings for this pilot by the end of September, expanding consumer options and savings.
Megan LaGree, co-owner of LaGree’s. stated, “The LaGree family is excited to continue our long history of bringing new innovations to Colorado, by partnering with Wells Enterprises and the other providers to bring 8112 digital offers to our customers!”
TCB Chief Integrations Officer Jeff Hudson stated, “It has been incredible to see these 7 different companies come together to make this 8112 Universal Coupon Pilot launch successful.” We look forward to seeing widespread implementation of the 8112 standard in the marketplace shortly.” www.jeff@thecouponbureau.org
Sam Jonas, nData Services CEO stated, “8112 technology will democratize access to CPG digital offers for thousands of retailers. It truly is a revolutionary development and nData is proud to be part of the value chain expanding retail promotional access while reducing retailer costs associated with handling coupons and issues of fraud.” sjonas@ndataservices.com
IT Retail Product Manager Richard Sutton stated, “At the 2019 ACP conference, they announced that The Coupon Bureau was granted the contract to serve as the source of real-time coupon validation. For me, the lightbulb went off — finally a single point of truth for coupon data. This solution provides improved validation of coupons and addresses fraud. Prior to 8112, fraud resulted in significant losses to both retailers and CPGs, so we are excited to see this come to an end.” rsutton@itreatil.com
Val Stark, SMS Promo Director stated, “The future of the coupon industry is here now with implementation of the 8112 barcode and The Coupon Bureau. It enables tighter controls, less fraud and give brands more direct contact with consumers. Both digital and print will benefit from personalization of the coupons.” vstark@s-m-spromo.com
Fobi CEO Rob Anson stated, “This pilot for 8112 Universal Digital Coupons is a significant step in driving mass adoption. The ease of coupon creation and distribution that Fobi provides, together with attribution data for brands and retailers, are key parts of this project. The other key element is that Fobi is the only company that enables brands to deliver coupons via a website, an app, mobile wallet passes, and in-store, making it even easier to redeem coupons.” ir@fobi.ai
LaGree’s Food Stores is a 2nd-generation family-owned business that has proudly served Colorado families for over 30 years. Founded by the LaGree family, the chain has a history of innovation, being one of the first grocers to adopt scanning technology in Colorado in the 1980s.
The Coupon Bureau’s mission is to connect manufacturers, retailers and consumers through technology and community, to build solutions to issues of real-time validated, retailer-agnostic coupons and fraud prevention. A non-profit corporation, TCB works with leading coupon and retail associations - ACP, JICC, FMI (Food Industry Association), GMA, CONEXXUS, Consumer Brands Association, and GS1 US - to develop new technology, support third-party technologists, deploy educational programs, and give back to the community. www.thecouponbureau.org
nData Services is committed to supporting the clearing of AI8112 offers with the newest technologies that shorten retailer funding and expand data insights. Founded by payment professionals with an understanding of settlement at scale and the needs of independent retailers, nData provides a new option for these retailers by acting as a “Service Bureau” assisting the industries’ thousands of owners to participate in 8112 technology. www.ndataservices.com
IT Retail is a leading POS provider in the grocery industry, founded in 1994. Built by grocers for grocers, their POS system was created to solve an industry-wide problem — there was no Windows-based POS on the market. Today, IT Retail is a leader in the grocery technology space, providing innovative POS solutions to over 6000 customers — ranging from mom-and-pop grocery stores to national chains. www.itretail.com
Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps clients turn real-time data into actionable insights, and personalized customer engagement to increased profits. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries. www.fobi.ai
