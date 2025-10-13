Family home of investigative journalist vandalised

Perpetrators of attack must be brought to justice

The NUJ has expressed its concern at the vandalism of a house in Kosovo belonging to the family of investigative journalist Vudi Xhymshiti.

Xhymshiti, the London-based founder and chief editor of The Frontline Media, revealed the incident in a statement at the weekend.

He said: “After months of in-depth investigations this year into Serbian espionage and disinformation operations, networks that sought to fabricate kompromat and blackmail me, but failed once their activities were exposed through my reporting, my family home in Kosovo, no longer my residence, has been vandalised by unknown assailants.”

Nothing was stolen during the vandalism of the unoccupied house, but windows were broken and his family’s, “memorial car, a symbol of our late father, was also desecrated”.

NUJ general secretary Laura Davison said:

“The NUJ is dismayed at the vandalism of Vudi Xhymshiti’s family’s house in Kosovo. “Vudi’s work is well known and we hope that the journalistic community joins us in condemning this action and backs Vudi’s call for the police and relevant authorities in the Republic of Kosovo to investigate this act and bring those who did it to justice.”

Return to listing