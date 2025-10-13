ADVISORY: Governor Stein to Address Gang Prevention and Intervention Task Force Meeting
Tomorrow Governor Josh Stein will address the first meeting of his Gang Prevention and Intervention Task Force, a part of the Governor’s Crime Commission, to highlight his work to keep North Carolinians safe and the need for more violence prevention strategies.
Tuesday, October 14
Gang Prevention and Intervention Task Force Meeting
2:40 PM
Governor’s Crime Commission
1201 Front Street, Raleigh, NC 27609
