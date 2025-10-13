ADVISORY: Governor Stein to Address Gang Prevention and Intervention Task Force Meeting

Tomorrow Governor Josh Stein will address the first meeting of his Gang Prevention and Intervention Task Force, a part of the Governor’s Crime Commission, to highlight his work to keep North Carolinians safe and the need for more violence prevention strategies.

Tuesday, October 14

Gang Prevention and Intervention Task Force Meeting

2:40 PM

Governor’s Crime Commission

1201 Front Street, Raleigh, NC 27609

Media interested in attending should email govpress@nc.gov to RSVP. Media who wish to cover the full meeting should plan to arrive at 1 p.m. for the start of the meeting.



###