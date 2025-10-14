HIROH Phone Launches US Pre-Orders at $999

World’s most security-optimized phone that can be used as a daily phone now available for US-based pre-orders

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HIROH , the global innovator in everyday secure communications, today launched the company’s US-based pre-sales for the HIROH phone on HIROH.io for $999 USD. The new HIROH phone is a true innovation for “everyday secure” communications, marking a significant improvement in usable security by combining the industry’s leading secure phone system in a truly premium phone.The HIROH phone combines premium-level performance and style with unmatched, hardware-enforced security, redefining what it means to have both privacy and power in one device. Designed for users who demand the very best — from government leaders and executives to journalists, parents, and privacy-conscious professionals — the HIROH rivals the iPhone 16 and Samsung Galaxy S25, while offering something those phones never will: true physical privacy control — all in one device – eliminating the need to choose between a secure phone and being able to use their favorite applications while still secure.At the heart of HIROH’s design is its dual hardware kill switch system — one switch instantly disables the microphone and camera electronically, while the second cuts GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth — making remote surveillance or data collection physically impossible. The HIROH delivers this level of security in a premium package. An aluminum frame holds the 6.77” 1.5K 120mhz refresh rate 1220x2712 AMOLED screen, with the HIROH being powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 8300 octa core chip, 16GB of RAM, standard 512GB of storage partnered with a 2TB encrypted SD slot. The flagship-level features also include a Samsung 108MP rear main camera, 13MP Sony wide angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 32MP Sony front-facing selfie camera.The HIROH is unlike traditional privacy switches that shut down the entire device, literally “bricking” the entire phone, making it unusable. The HIROH maintains full phone functionality, allowing users to stay productive even in “secure mode,” a marked departure from traditional systems. A red indicator confirms the phone is fully secured offering an additional level of visible, physical security.“At HIROH, we believe privacy should never come at the cost of usability,” said Victor Coccina , chief executive officer of HIROH. “The HIROH phone redefines what secure communication means -- merging true physical security with the freedom to use the apps and tools people rely on every day. It’s not just about protecting your data; it’s about empowering users to live and work securely without compromise. With HIROH, you’ll never need to carry a second phone.”HIROH offers users a choice between Murena’s /e/OS (for complete “de-Googled” privacy) or Android 16 (for maximum compatibility). The phone comes fully unlocked, works on all global networks, and — unlike other privacy phones — when using /e/OS users have access to Murena’s third-party app store AND to the full Android and Google app library, offering the best of both worlds: total privacy or total flexibility. With its powerful feature set, the HIROH redefines what a privacy-first device can be — the world’s first phone built to deliver uncompromising security without sacrificing everyday usability.The HIROH is now available for pre-sale at HIROH.io for a $99 reservation fee with the remaining $900 (plus applicable taxes) to be paid when the phone ships. The $99 reservation fee can be refunded at any time prior to the phone shipping. The HIROH also comes with an industry-leading two-year warranty covering repair or replacement to protect against any hardware or software defects.The HIROH was created by a veteran team of security and privacy experts led by CEO Victor Cocchia and CTO Alexander Barangan . Mr. Cocchia holds more than 20 patents (Mr. Barangan another 5+) related to mobile security and privacy, is the winner of multiple awards, including the prestigious IAPP Innovation Award (previously awarded to Vodaphone, Microsoft, IBM research, Stanford, Intuit and Sprint Nextel) and they are the inventors of the physical kill switch.FULL HIROH SPECS:Performance- RAM: 16GB- Internal Storage: 512GB- Expandable Storage: Up to 2TB- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8300- Operating System: e/OS or AndroidCamera- Rear Main: Samsung 108MP- Wide Angle: Sony 13MP- Macro: 2MP- Front Sony: 32MPDisplay- Size: 6.67" AMOLED- Refresh Rate: 120Hz- Brightness: 1200 nits (1800 peak)- Resolution: 2712 x 1220- Protection: Gorilla Glass VictusSecurity & Privacy- Encrypted Storage: 2TB SD Slot- Privacy Mode: Secure Sandbox- Biometric: Fingerprint- Tracking: Zero Data HarvestingBattery- Capacity: Replaceable 5000mAh High Density- Fast Charging: 33WConnectivity- Network: 5G Enabled- WiFi: WiFi 6- Bluetooth: 5.2- Port: USB-C###About HIROH, LLCHIROH, LLC, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a global innovator in everyday secure communications. HIROH products are built for those who cannot afford to compromise — heads of state, executives safeguarding sensitive data, journalists operating in high-risk environments, parents protecting their children, and everyday users tired of being tracked and sold. HIROH believes that privacy should not be a luxury; it should be built into the devices we use every day.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.