Douglas County Parent Advisory Council leads the way for positive changes to child welfare

A partnership between parents, Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) and the Ford Family Foundation is driving changes in child welfare practice in Douglas County through a new Parent Advisory Council.

The Ford Family Foundation facilitated conversations with ODHS and parents to create The Power of Parent Voice, a guide to help parents across the state create their own councils. The guide is part inspiration and part handbook for a successful partnership between ODHS and parents based on humility, listening and empathy.

Parent Advisory Councils are an important part of transforming the child welfare system. They are led by parents who have been involved with child welfare during a time of crisis and have reunified with their children. Parents with lived experience advise ODHS about ways to reduce trauma and better support family healing and resilience.

An example of recent Douglas County parent feedback included making family time feel less intimidating and stressful by scheduling meetings in a family-friendly environment, rather than behind a series of locked doors at the ODHS offices.

“When I meet with this group, I always learn something new or see something from a different perspective,” said Douglas County District Manager Desta Walsh.

Parent advisors also help other parents navigate the child welfare system and advocate for change. They provide input on new Child Welfare programs and share insights with Self-Sufficiency Programs’ family coaches and Child Welfare caseworkers. Parent advisors have also started parent mentor programs in Douglas County and advocated for the new Icebreakers program which builds relationships between resource parents and parents.

Morrison Child and Family Services and ODHS started the first statewide Parent Advisory Council in 2015. As the agency has worked with lived experts and co-design a practice based on equity, advisory councils have played a key role. The Douglas County Parent Advisory Council launched in 2023 with the help of Morrison Child and Family Services, is the first to address county-level issues and concerns. Other councils are in formation in Coos/Curry, Klamath, Marion and Washington counties.

Parents serving on the council describe the experience as deeply healing and an opportunity to influence changes at ODHS. ODHS also has an active Fathers’ Advisory Board and will form a new Youth Advisory Council in early 2026.

