Governor Kotek’s Homelessness Response Housed Thousands of Oregonians

Salem, OR — Today, Governor Tina Kotek and Oregon Housing Community Services (OHCS) announced that Oregon has rehoused 5,539 households since the Governor’s administration launched an aggressive response to the state's homelessness crisis when she began office in 2023. The Governor’s persistent efforts also created and supported 6,286 shelter beds and prevented 25,942 Oregon families from losing their homes.

"When I came into office, it was clear that Oregon had a humanitarian crisis at our doorstep. We had to make big, bold moves – and fast,” Governor Kotek said. “These outcomes show it is working. But there’s more work to do and we can’t let up until everyone in Oregon has a safe place to sleep at night.”

“The urgency of Governor Kotek’s executive order galvanized communities across Oregon to take bold action,” OHCS Executive Director Andrea Bell said. “While we exceeded several goals by bringing vital shelter and services to hundreds, we also recognize the current moment calls for more action. These numbers reflect both progress and the persistent challenges we must continue to confront. There is more work ahead, and we are ready to meet it with resolve and compassion.”

Prompted by an alarming 5,037-person increase in unsheltered homelessness from 2017 to 2023, the Governor issued Executive Order 23-02. Working with the Legislature and local partners, the state built a new state-wide shelter system designed to let communities deliver services that work for their residents.

“The state of emergency declared by Governor Kotek provided increased funding, empowering Jackson County homeless service providers to carry out the vital work they are committed to. This funding has led to a significant expansion of essential services—such as eviction prevention, shelter and rehousing programs—helping more Oregonians transition out of unsheltered living and receive the support they need to stabilize in housing,” Melanie Doshier, ACESS Chief Program Officer, said. “Since taking office, Governor Kotek’s focus on housing and shelter has made a meaningful and positive impact in Jackson County. We are proud of the outcomes and grateful for her leadership in addressing this as a critical issue."

"Governor Kotek’s State of Emergency declaration, which allowed for increased funding and accelerated the construction of shelters, provided the community of Tigard with a safe place for people to rest, receive essential services, and access a vital entry point into the broader housing system,” Dr. Vernon Baker, Executive Director of Just Compassion, said. “Her work since taking office supports our system as a whole and offers places for people to stay as they work toward safe and stable housing."

In spring 2024, Governor Kotek signed Senate Bill 1530, securing funding to stabilize and expand shelters statewide and provide eviction prevention services through the 2023-2025 biennium.

During the 2025 legislative session, the Governor fought to protect existing state-funded shelters and the regional system Oregonians depend on. She signed House Bill 3644, establishing Oregon's first permanent statewide shelter program. She secured funding to keep state-funded shelters operating, prevent people from becoming homeless, and help Oregonians stay in their homes.

