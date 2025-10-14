Register by October 14th to Receive a Ballot for the November 4th Special Election

The deadline to register to vote for the upcoming November 4, 2025, Special Election is Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

“Every election counts, especially right now,” said Secretary of State Tobias Read. “This is how we hold government accountable to the people. These special elections might not always grab headlines, but they shape the things that touch your life every day — your schools, your water, your safety. The best thing any of us can do for Oregon, and for our democracy, is to show up and vote — every single time. Our elections are secure, accurate, and fair. Let’s prove that participation still matters.”

More than 1 million eligible Oregon voters have the opportunity to weigh in on issues such as:

Bonds to improve the safety and security of buildings and classrooms in the Lake Oswego and West Linn-Wilsonville School Districts.

An increase to the transient lodging tax in the City of Medford.

Dozens of levies that would affect your local taxes and provide funding for public safety, parks, libraries, and community centers.

Not every county is holding a special election. You will only be mailed a ballot if you’re eligible to vote for a contest on the ballot.

The following counties have a special election this November:

Eligible voters can register online at OregonVotes.gov/register. Oregonians may also choose to register by completing a voter registration form and returning it to a county elections office.

In Oregon, you must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of the state, and at least 16 years old to register to vote. Oregonians must be 18 years old by Election Day to cast a ballot.

Already registered? You can use the My Vote tool to view your voter registration information and make any necessary updates, including if you recently moved.

County Clerks will begin mailing ballots on October 15. Voters should fill out their ballots and return them by 8 p.m. on November 4, 2025.

Due to recent changes at the United States Postal Service, it is recommended that voters who want to mail in their ballots do so no later than October 30, 2025. After that, voters should either take their ballot to a local USPS office and request a manual postmark no later than November 4th or return their ballot to a secure drop box no later than 8 p.m. on November 4th. Find those drop boxes at OregonVotes.gov.

For more information, visit our website: OregonVotes.gov.