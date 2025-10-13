New grants push Michigan’s number of clean-powered school buses toward 900

LANSING, Michigan – The number of clean-powered school buses in Michigan keeps rising.

A new round of investment totaling $35.9 million from the Michigan Department of Education’s (MDE) $125 million Clean Bus Energy Grant (CBEG) program will help 23 schools and districts add 87 electric buses and 10 propane buses to fleets across the state. Recipients are listed below.

“Children and others in their communities benefit from cleaner air,” said Interim State Superintendent Dr. Sue C. Carnell. “We are happy to work with our partners at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to make our state greener. The Clean Bus Energy Grant program helps us move toward Goal 3 in Michigan’s Top 10 Strategic Education Plan, to improve the health, safety, and wellness of all learners.”

The new grants are the latest step in a clean-power transition for Michigan school transportation. Milestones along the way include:

In 2019 and 2020, EGLE awarded about $13 million in grants through its now-closed Fuel Transformation Program toward the purchase of 317 electric, clean diesel, and propane school buses and support infrastructure for more than 25 districts across the state.

In November 2022, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) invested $54 million from its Clean School Bus Rebates program toward 138 new electric school buses and infrastructure for 25 Michigan school districts, from Southeast Michigan to the Upper Peninsula. The EPA’s Clean School Bus Program (CSBP) of grants and rebates provides $5 billion nationwide over fiscal years 2022-26.

In January 2024, three districts each received $5.9 million in CSBP funding to buy 15 clean-powered school buses apiece. Reports at the time said five additional Michigan districts were expected to receive a total of 21 new clean buses through multistate CSBP grants.

In May 2024, the CSBP rebate competition announced $23.98 million to help 27 Michigan schools and districts buy 97 buses powered by electricity and three powered by propane.

Also in 2024, MDE announced its first and second rounds of CBEG program funding: nearly $30 million in June to help 29 school districts and intermediate school districts buy a total of 114 buses powered by electricity, propane, or natural gas; and $15.2 million in October to help 21 districts buy 40 electric buses and 17 propane buses.

Together, grants and rebates so far account for nearly 900 buses – some yet to be purchased or enter service. The funds generally cover a significant portion of the costs for vehicles and infrastructure, with the balance paid from local sources.

EGLE has consistently supported clean power for Michigan’s nearly 17,000 buses transporting more than 800,000 students a year.

“The commitment by state and federal governments to provide schools with more environmentally friendly buses is good for our children, good for our schools, and good for our communities,” EGLE Director Phil Roos said. “Under Governor Whitmer's leadership, we are investing in clean-powered school buses, improving air quality, and freeing up schools to invest in the classroom, and advancing the goals of the MI Healthy Climate Plan. These efforts are accelerating Michigan’s transition to a prosperous, healthy, equitable, clean energy future.”

Cleaner school buses offer many benefits, according to the EPA. With no or low emissions compared to diesel engines, they result in cleaner air on buses, in bus loading areas, and in the communities where they operate. Diesel exhaust can lower air quality and impact the environment and human health, especially for children who have a faster breathing rate than adults and whose lungs are not yet fully developed.

The new grants are Round 3 of the CBEG program, which to date has awarded more than $81 million to Michigan schools for buses and associated infrastructure.

Applications for a final CBEG round of up to approximately $44 million are due Dec. 18, 2025.

As part of the transition to clean buses, school districts across Michigan and nationwide are sharing solutions and working through challenges together. Groups such as the Michigan electric school bus coalition It’s Electric! advocate for school districts and support regular meetings with school transportation staff.

“We have enjoyed supporting school districts as they receive funds to transition their fleets from older, dirtier diesel buses to cleaner, quieter, newer models. This is a win for schools, kids, drivers, mechanics, and the surrounding community,” said Kindra Weid, It’s Electric! coalition coordinator. “We know change comes with challenges, but these buses are worth the effort, and school districts across Michigan are experiencing lower maintenance costs, quieter rides, and improved air quality as a result of their efforts pioneering new technology.”

Katrina Morris is executive director of the advocacy group Michigan Association of Pupil Transportation.

“Safety on the school bus is my top priority,” Morris said. “I want all kids to have a safe ride to and from school, so cleaner air for the kids, drivers, and the greater community is a victory. We are grateful for MDE and EGLE for supporting this transition to cleaner school buses.”

Here are the schools and districts awarded grant funding for the new CBEG round. Some awards include funding for charging infrastructure and related costs: