Governor Greg Abbott Reappoints Fourteen To Texas Health Services Authority Board Of Directors

TEXAS, October 13 - October 13, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Victoria Bryant, Pharm.D., Shannon Calhoun, Salil Deshpande, M.D., Lacey Fails, Calvin Green, Jeff Hoogheem, Kenneth James, Kourtney Kouns, Jerome Lisk, M.D., Leticia Rodriguez, Jonathan Sandstrom Hill, Cynthia Stinson, Ph.D., Wes Tidwell, and Carlos Vital, M.D. to the Texas Health Services Authority Board of Directors for terms set to expire on June 15, 2027. The Authority is responsible for coordinating the implementation of health information exchange in Texas.

Victoria Bryant, Pharm.D. of Houston is the founder of Ambassadors Caregivers and president of the Faith, Hope and Joy Foundation. She is a fellow for the American Leadership Forum and Leadership Houston Class 31. Bryant received a Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Houston (UH).

Shannon Calhoun of Goliad serves as the chief revenue officer for IV Ensure. She served as regional vice president of growth for Aledade and as vice president of network development for the National Rural Accountable Care Consortium and Caravan Health. She served as CEO of Southeast Texas Health System for over 20 years. She previously volunteered as the logistics officer for the Goliad County Emergency Response Clinic and is a past member of the Goliad County Chamber of Commerce Finance Committee, Goliad Community Network, Goliad Rotary Club, and the Texas American Health Education Center East - Victoria Region. Calhoun received a Bachelor of Science in Agronomy from Texas A&M University (TAMU).

Salil Deshpande, M.D. of Houston is the chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Texas. He is a member of the American Medical Association (AMA), American College of Physicians, Texas Medical Association (TMA), and the Harris County Medical Society. Additionally, he is a diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine and serves on the boards of The Living Bank, March of Dimes, and Chester Street Foundation. Deshpande received a Bachelor of Arts in Biological Sciences from the University of Southern California, Doctor of Medicine from Baylor College of Medicine, and Master of Business Administration in Finance and Health Care Management from the University of Pennsylvania.

Lacey Fails of Hollywood Park is a dedicated healthcare professional with over 20 years of experience in the healthcare administration sector. She is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), Medical Group Management Association, and Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment. She is former vice president of the Hollywood Park Community Association and a former board member of the Hollywood Park Humane Society. Fails received a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences from TAMU Commerce and Master of Science in Healthcare Administration from Texas Tech University (TTU) Health Sciences Center.

Calvin Green of Austin is the deputy executive commissioner of data, analytics, and performance for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Green received a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and History from TAMU Commerce and a Master of Public Administration from the University of North Texas.

Jeffrey Hoogheem of San Marcos is the Director of the Center for Health Emergency Preparedness and Response at the Texas Department of State Health Services. He has worked in public health preparedness and response for more than 18 years, has served as state director of public health preparedness since 2017, and is responsible for coordinating all Public Health and Medical preparedness and response activities in Texas. He is a retired Blackhawk helicopter pilot who served 21 years with the US Army and holds undergraduate degrees in aeronautics from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and Liberty University.

Kenneth James of Volente is the Chief Operating Officer at Superior HealthPlan. He currently serves on Superior HealthPlan’s Performance Improvement Team and Compliance, Quality Measures, and Diabetes Steering Committees. He is a former coach for Elgin Little League, has volunteered with the Cajun Navy and serves on the Volente VFD Auxiliary Board. James received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems from Tarleton State University.

Kourtney Kouns of Seymour is the regulatory and quality coordinator for application services at United Regional Health Care System. She has over 20 years of experience as a critical care nurse, nursing informatics coordinator, director of nursing, and clinical informatics analyst for various applications such as Meditech, Allscripts, Cerner, and Epic. She is the co-chairman of the administrative council for First Methodist Church of Seymour, member of The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives, and former member of the Health Information Management Systems Society and the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses. She is a registered nurse, certified agile scrum master, earned a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certification, and holds many Epic Systems application certifications. Kouns received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from TTU Health Sciences Center and a Master of Science in Healthcare Informatics from the University of Colorado Denver College of Nursing.

Jerome Lisk, M.D. of Lantana is a board-certified movement disorder neurologist at MD Neurology – Denton, as well as principal site investigator for clinical trials in Parkinson’s Disease since 2008. He is a fellow for the American Academy of Neurology, member of the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society, Rotary International, American Association for Physician Leadership, NFL Appeals Advisory Panel, and former member of the Medical Advisory Committee for the California State Athletic Commission. He has also been a moderator and a speaker for past International American Academy of Neurology annual meetings and serves as senior medical advisor for Beneufit, Likeminds Global, National Patient Care System, and Level Ex. Lisk received a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Hampton University and Doctor of Medicine from Virginia Commonwealth School of Medicine. He is currently pursuing an Executive Health Care Master of Science and Master of Business Administration from The University of Texas (UT) at Dallas.

Leticia Rodriguez of Monahans is the CEO for Ward Memorial Hospital. She is a board member of Monahans Chamber of Commerce, vice president of Monahans Economic Development Corporation, member of the Monahans Ambassadors Club, and member and the Permian Basin Area Health Education Center Advisory Board. She is former president of the Monahans Chamber of Commerce Women’s Division and the local rotary club. Rodriguez received a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Management from Lubbock Christian University.

Jonathan Sandstrom Hill of Austin serves as general counsel for Capital Commercial Investments, Inc. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and serves on the board of Recycle NOW. Sandstrom Hill received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Boston College, where he was a member of the Honors Program, and a Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center.

Cynthia Stinson, Ph.D. of Lumberton is a registered nurse, and a consultant for Health Education Resources. She is a member of the Texas Nurses Association, American Nurses Association, and Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society. Additionally, she works with colleges and universities to provide education for nursing students and with the Gift of Life in Beaumont to provide education and services related to oncology and prevention of cancer. Stinson received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Lamar University, Master of Science in Nursing from UT Medical Branch – Galveston, and Doctor of Philosophy in Nursing from Texas Woman’s University – Houston. She is a Clinical Nurse Specialist, certified in Medical Surgical Nursing, and is a Hartford Distinguished Geriatric Nurse Educator.

Wes Tidwell of Melissa is the president of Baylor Scott and White Medical Center - Centennial. He is a fellow of the ACHE, member of the Texas Hospital Association, and board member of the Quality Texas Foundation. Previously, he served as a board member of the Round Rock Chamber of Commerce and the Round Rock Independent School District Partners in Education Foundation. Tidwell received a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Science from TAMU and Master of Business Administration and Master of Healthcare Administration from UH.

Carlos J. Vital, M.D. of Friendswood is the President and CEO of Vital Allergy & Asthma Center and an assistant professor for TAMU College of Medicine. He is a member of the board of directors of the Houston Academy of Medicine, Texas Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Society, and the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, fellow of the American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology and the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, member of the National Medical Association, AMA, TMA, and the Houston Medical Forum, and secretary/treasurer of the Harris County Medical Society. Vital received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Xavier University of Louisiana, Doctor of Medicine from Louisiana State University, and fellowship in allergy and immunology from the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans.