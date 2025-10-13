Governor Abbott Proclaims 2025 Chamber Of Commerce Week In Texas

TEXAS, October 13 - October 13, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the vital role Texas chambers of commerce play in strengthening local communities to create a bigger, better Texas for all by proclaiming October 13-17, 2025, as Chamber of Commerce Week in Texas.

“Texas’ thriving entrepreneurial spirit is the driving force behind our state’s economic success,” said Governor Abbott. “A vital component of the Texas economy, chambers of commerce significantly impact Texas workers and small business owners by connecting people with valuable resources, fostering business growth and expansion, and enhancing workforce development opportunities. The important work of these chambers strengthens local businesses of all sizes and helps build a bigger, better Texas."

With more than 3.5 million small businesses, representing 99.8% of all Texas businesses and employing nearly half of all working Texans, Texas chambers of commerce support the backbone of the Texas economy. Chambers of commerce across Texas help strengthen the state’s economy by supporting business growth, expansion, and innovation — all contributing to Texas’ continued dominance as an economic powerhouse.

Earlier this year, Governor Abbott celebrated Texas winning the Governor’s Cup for an unprecedented 13th consecutive year and 21st win overall. Awarded annually by Site Selection, the Governor’s Cup recognizes the nation’s top-performing state for job-creating business relocations and expansions.

Read the Governor's proclamation here.