UTRGV Opens Major Cancer and Surgery Center, Expanding Healthcare Access in South Texas

UTRGV President Guy Bailey at the Cancer and Surgery Center grand opening ceremony Dr. Everardo Cobos, interim dean of the UTRGV School of Medicine and hematologist-oncologist at UT Health RGV, addresses attendees at the new center, the only academic medical facility of its kind in the Rio Grande Valley. (UTRGV Photo by Heriberto Perez UTRGV President Guy Bailey cuts the ceremonial ribbon on Wednesday, Oct. 8, to officially open the UT Health RGV Cancer and Surgery Center in McAllen. (UTRGV Photo by Heriberto Perez Zuniga)

State-of-the-art facility is the region’s only academic cancer center, designed to address critical care gaps, clinical research, and train future physicians.

People heal better at home, and that's the whole purpose of this center. We have built it here to enable us to do so many more things, so our patients don't have to leave.” — Dr. Michael Sander, Chief Executive Physician, UT Health RGV

MCALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) today celebrated the grand opening of the UT Health RGV Cancer and Surgery Center , a milestone facility bringing specialized cancer treatment and advanced surgery to the Rio Grande Valley, a region where patients previously faced long-distance travel for vital care.For many residents in this South Texas community, seeking specialized oncology care meant traveling to San Antonio or Houston, leading to significant time away from family and work. On Wednesday, community leaders and healthcare providers gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark a new era in local healthcare access."Today has been a dream in the making for all of us," said UTRGV President Guy Bailey. "I can't stress enough how important today is for the university and for the Rio Grande Valley."A New Era in Regional HealthcareThe result of years of dedicated planning, the center officially opens a new chapter for healthcare in the region. While some specialty clinics began seeing patients on Aug. 4, additional services are scheduled to roll out in the coming months, expanding access to comprehensive outpatient care for patients across South Texas."This celebration is nothing short of historic," said Dr. Everardo Cobos, interim dean of the UTRGV School of Medicine and a hematologist-oncologist at UT Health RGV. "We are opening the door to a new era of hope, an era of healing and increased possibilities for our community."As the only academic cancer center in the Rio Grande Valley, the facility is positioned to lead regional innovation. "We're going to discover new treatments and new pathways that will benefit patients, not just here, but across our nation," Cobos added.Comprehensive Services Under One RoofThe new state-of-the-art facility is designed as a one-stop destination for coordinated outpatient services, including:- Cancer Care: Medical and surgical oncology, hematology, diagnostics, and infusion therapy.- Orthopedic and Sports Medicine: Specialized surgeons, on-site imaging, and outpatient rehabilitation.- Outpatient Surgery: Launching soon with procedures in sports medicine, gastroenterology, and oncology.- Advanced Diagnostic Imaging: Featuring MRI 3T, CT, mammography, and the only Automated Breast Ultrasound (ABUS) in Hidalgo County.- Clinical Research: Expanding local access to clinical trials and medical education opportunities."People heal better at home, and that's the whole purpose of this center," said Dr. Michael Sander, chief executive physician for UT Health RGV. "We have built it here to enable us to do so many more things, so our patients don't have to leave."The center will also become the new home for UT Health RGV's Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine services , integrating advanced surgical care, imaging, and rehabilitation in a single location.Training Homegrown Medical ExpertsBeyond patient care, the center will serve as a vital training hub for medical students, residents, and fellows. This focus on medical education aims to strengthen the regional workforce and help address the broader physician shortage in Texas."We're going to train in here, in this environment where science, compassion, and healing come together," Cobos said. "We will grow our own doctors and scientists—homegrown experts who understand the culture and are committed to serving this community."The UT Health RGV Cancer and Surgery Center is located at 1400 N. Commerce Center St. in McAllen. For more information, visit UTHealthRGV.org or call 1-833-UTRGVMD (1-833-887-4863) to confirm insurance coverage.

UT Health RGV Cancer and Surgery Center

