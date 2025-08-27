UTRGV, a Rising Public University on the Texas-Mexico Border, Ranked No. 7 Nationally by Washington Monthly

Leading in Texas and the nation! UTRGV is ranked #1 in Texas and #7 nationally by Washington Monthly. This recognition highlights our core mission: providing unparalleled opportunities and driving social mobility for our students. UTRGV proudly ranks #1 in Texas in the 2025 Washington Monthly College Guide, leading a list of distinguished universities. We are thrilled to be recognized for our commitment to student success and social mobility. The 2025 Washington Monthly College Guide ranks UTRGV #3 among the nation’s top doctoral universities for value, a list that includes institutions such as Princeton, Stanford, and Harvard. In Washington Monthly’s ranking of all national universities, UTRGV is listed at #7 for delivering the best value to students, recognizing its commitment to social mobility and student success.

Recognized for affordability, access, outcomes, and service, UTRGV marks its 10th anniversary as the only Texas university in the 2025 Top 45.

UTRGV is redefining what a regional public university can do.” — Washington Monthly

EDINBURG, TX, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) has been ranked No. 7 in the nation and No. 1 in Texas for the third consecutive year in the Washington Monthly 2025 College Guide, a ranking that evaluates how well colleges serve the public by promoting social mobility, producing cutting-edge research, and encouraging service.UTRGV is the only Texas institution included in the 2025 Top 30. The magazine also named UTRGV among its Best-in-Class Colleges, a group that features institutions recognized for delivering exceptional value to students and taxpayers while maintaining strong results in access and completion.“This recognition affirms our mission and the relentless work of our students, faculty, and staff,” said UTRGV President Guy Bailey. “We set out to build a university that combines access with excellence, affordability with high-impact outcomes, and community service with research growth. Our progress over the last decade shows what is possible when a public university is aligned with the needs and strengths of its region.”Unlike prestige-oriented lists that emphasize selectivity, Washington Monthly evaluates more than 1,400 four-year institutions using publicly available federal data with a focus on real-world impact. The methodology balances access, affordability, student outcomes, and community and national service. Metrics include graduation rates for Pell-eligible students, net price, loan repayment and earnings outcomes, research expenditures and PhD production, military and civic service indicators, and other measures of public value.UTRGV’s performance reflects a sustained commitment to low net price, high social-mobility impact, growing research activity, and workforce contributions in high-demand fields such as health care, education, and engineering. The university’s recognition also includes a Top-tier placement among Hispanic-Serving Institutions and a Best Bang for the Buck designation in the Southern region.“UTRGV was created to expand flagship-level opportunity in South Texas,” said Patrick Gonzales, Vice President for University Marketing and Communications. “These results show that our model is working. Students are graduating, families are seeing life-changing outcomes, and the region is gaining talent that fuels economic growth.”The announcement comes as UTRGV marks its tenth year of serving the Rio Grande Valley. Since opening its doors in 2015, the university has launched the UTRGV School of Medicine and the UTRGV School of Podiatric Medicine, expanded access to affordable degrees across multiple campuses and teaching sites, and partnered with regional employers to meet critical workforce needs.Why this ranking matters for students and Texas-Affordability and access: UTRGV maintains one of the lowest net prices among public universities with outcomes that rival far more selective peers.-Student success: Investments in advising, scholarships, and wraparound support help more students complete on time and with less debt.-Public purpose: The ranking rewards service and research that benefit the state and nation, areas where UTRGV continues to expand.For more on the ranking approach, see Washington Monthly’s College Guide methodology and the 2025 national rankings package . For assets, quotes, and additional context about UTRGV’s recognition, see the UTRGV news announcement and media resources About The University of Texas Rio Grande ValleyCreated by the Texas Legislature in 2013, UTRGV is a comprehensive public research university serving the Rio Grande Valley through campuses and teaching sites in Brownsville, Edinburg, Harlingen, McAllen, Weslaco, Port Isabel, Rio Grande City, and South Padre Island. UTRGV enrolled its first class in 2015, launched the UTRGV School of Medicine in 2016, and opened the UTRGV School of Podiatric Medicine in 2022. The university advances affordable, high-quality education, cutting-edge research, and healthcare access for South Texas.

UTRGV President Dr. Guy Bailey Announces Washington Monthly College Rankings Results

