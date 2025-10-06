Local Author and Nationally Recognized Lawyer Sharla J. Frost Releases New Book, Power at the Table 2

Sharla J. Frost, author on book cover Sharla J. Frost, author

Oklahoma Author Releases Second Edition of Successful 2020 Book Teaching Lawyers How to Gain Control of their Professional and Financial Lives

Client control is not just a women’s issue. Every lawyer—regardless of gender, background, or practice area—needs the tools and confidence to secure their own clients.” — Sharla J. Frost

HUGO, OK, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sharla J. Frost, a lawyer, author, speaker, and entrepreneur with deep roots in Texas and Oklahoma, has released her latest book, Power at the Table 2: The Lawyers’ Guide to Gaining Clients and Control. The book officially launches on Friday, October 10, 2025, and will be available nationwide through leading booksellers.Frost, who grew up in Frogville, Oklahoma, and has spent her professional career in Texas, is widely recognized as one of the nation’s top trial lawyers. Over the course of moreo than three decades, she has defended complex, high-stakes cases and earned accolades including recognition as a “Texas Super Lawyer” for 15 consecutive years. Despite her national reputation, Frost is quick to credit her small-town beginnings for instilling the determination and grit that have defined her legal career.A Hometown Success Story“Growing up in Choctaw County taught me the value of hard work and resilience,” Frost reflects. “Those lessons carried me through countless trials and into boardrooms where client relationships make all the difference. Power at the Table 2 is my way of sharing those lessons with other lawyers who want to take control of their careers.”Her first book, Power at the Table: The Women Lawyers’ Guide to Gaining Clients and Control, published in 2020, quickly became a resource for women attorneys navigating the challenges of business development. The new edition broadens that perspective to include all lawyers—men and women, young and seasoned alike—who recognize that professional success depends on the ability to build and retain strong client relationships.A Guide for Every LawyerIn Power at the Table 2, Frost provides practical strategies, real-life examples, and actionable worksheets to help lawyers:1. Identify and develop the right clients.2. Gain confidence in business development.3. Create independence by building a personal book of business.4. Navigate the challenges of a changing legal marketplace.The book emphasizes Frost’s central message: with clients comes control, and with control comes professional security and influence.About Sharla J. FrostA proud daughter of Frogville and longtime Texas resident, Sharla J. Frost has built a career at the top of the legal profession. She served as President of the Litigation Counsel of America and has spoken nationally on resilience, client development, and leadership. Known for her down-to-earth style and unwavering professionalism, Frost has mentored countless lawyers and inspired professionals across industries.Her dual identity—small-town roots combined with national influence—has made her a relatable and inspiring figure for aspiring lawyers and community members alike.A Regional Point of PrideThe release of Power at the Table 2 is more than a milestone in Frost’s career—it is a point of pride for the communities that shaped her. “When someone from a small town makes a mark on a national stage, it lifts the whole community,” says Claude Collins, fellow Fort Towson graduate and award winning authur. “Sharla’s book reflects the strength, resilience, and determination we value here.”Launch DetailsPower at the Table 2: The Lawyers’ Guide to Gaining Clients and Control will be available beginning Friday, October 10, 2025, in print and digital editions through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers.Frost will also be engaging in local and regional events to celebrate the launch, with details posted on her official website and social media platforms.Media ContactFor interviews, review copies, or additional information, please contact:Ken Walls, Client Solution InnovationsEmail: ken@clientsi.comPhone: 614-580-0230Website: www.sharlajfrost.com

