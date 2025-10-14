Digital Directors Network Introduces AI, Digital and Cybersecurity Oversight Self-Assessment Platform For Boardrooms

Digital Success Starts At The Top

The Digital Oversight Gap (DOG) rating is a proprietary, leading practices based platform assessing 20 areas of AI, digital, and cybersecurity oversight.

The promise of the digital future won't be delivered without strong and effective boardroom leadership. Our DOG rating system is a big step forward in making that happen.” — Bob Zukis

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Directors Network DDN ) today announced the launch of its proprietary Digital Oversight Gap (DOG) rating platform, a pioneering boardroom self-assessment system designed to help corporate directors and boards benchmark and strengthen their oversight of AI and digital risks based on global leading practices.Evidence shows that when corporate boards serve as a strong control in AI and digital business systems, business value is created — and when they do not, value is destroyed. DDN's Digital Oversight Gap rating provides directors with leading practices based insight that allows them to evaluate whether their governance practices align with the AI and digital realities and risks facing their company.Developed based upon leading global standards and practices in AI, digital and cybersecurity oversight, the proprietary methodology in a DOG rating offers directors current and actionable insight to determine the strength of the boardroom as a control over the digital reality and risks facing their company. “This innovative self-assessment platform embodies the pioneering digital governance work that DDN has championed since 2017 together with almost 2,000 digital and boardroom leaders. We help directors answer the question of whether their corporate governance system is strong enough for the company’s digital reality,” said Bob Zukis, DDN CEO.“For too long, corporate directors have had no way to understand how they should be governing these issues and whether their processes were effective. With this innovative platform, we’ve changed that by codifying the leading digital oversight practices that have been proven to add value from boardrooms around the world such as Hong Kong Shanghai Bank, FedEx, GM, Salesforce, Leidos, Morgan Stanley, Meridian Energy, Marriott, Corning, ANZ Bank, and many others.,” added Bob Zukis.Already being used by several leading boards worldwide, DDN’s DOG rating system helps boards identify systemic strength, or control gaps in AI, digital and cybersecurity governance. It provides valuable insight for investors, directors, Nominating and Governance Committee Chairs, and board Chairs to advance the board as a leadership control in shaping and securing every company's digital future.“With the Digital Oversight Gap rating platform, we’ve given boardrooms and directors a useful way to benchmark themselves and understand whether they are a strong control—or a weak one—over the AI and digital realities facing their companies,” said Fay Feeney, DDN Advisory Board Member.DDN anticipates that boards will increasingly disclose their proactive monitoring of AI, digital and cybersecurity to investors, reflecting growing regulatory and investor expectations for responsible technology governance. The ongoing Jaguar Land Rover incident and its significant business interruption, is just the latest example of why these issues are a boardroom priority.“A growing number of boardroom leaders around the world are redefining corporate governance on these issues. At DDN we’re capturing, amplifying, distributing and adding to their leadership,” Zukis added. The DOG platform is available in beta through October for Digital Director Members and will be released publicly in November. Any corporate director can immediately join DDN for free to access the DOG rating platform at www.digitaldirectors.network.DDN encourages corporate directors, both public and private, to complete a Digital Oversight Gap self-assessment. Directors receive confidential results that include a numeric score, letter grade, and narrative insights generated by DDN’s leading-practices-based algorithm.Results from the DOG rating are used to:• Assess boardroom effectiveness in overseeing AI, digital and cybersecurity risk and respond to investor inquiries• Compare and strengthen current AI and digital governance practices based on peer opinion and leading practices• Educate directors on global standards in AI, digital, and cybersecurity riskThe Digital Oversight Gap rating platform marks a significant step toward normalizing AI and digital governance globally—a mission DDN has championed since 2017. DDN was founded to enable the IT industry and its leaders to advance the boardroom as a control in shaping and securing the digital future and to move beyond legacy governance models focused heavily on financial reporting.“AI, digital transformation and cybersecurity are the most important boardroom leadership issues for the short and long-term advancement and protection of investor and stakeholder interests,” said Bob Zukis. "We're working with directors from all over the world to strengthen and transform their boardroom leadership to make sure value is created, not destroyed from these technologies," he added.

