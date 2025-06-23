DDN Releases Definitive Corporate Director Guide For Artificial Intelligence Systems

AI AND DIGITAL SUCCESS STARTS AT THE TOP.

DDN's guide is the first standards and leading practices guidance to help corporate directors strengthen their oversight of artificial intelligence systems.

Investors need corporate boards that are actively governing the opportunities and risks of AI systems. DDN's guidance gives corporate directors a blueprint to meet their AI leadership moment.” — Bob Zukis

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Directors Network (DDN) the global authority in strengthening boardroom oversight of AI, digital and cybersecurity systems has released guidance to help corporate directors oversee the disruptive impacts and unique risks of artificial intelligence systems."We wanted to empower corporate directors and help them learn about this rapidly changing and complex topic. While there are risk management standards emerging, DDN's Definitive Corporate Director Guide on AI Boardroom Effectiveness: What Shareholders Want is the first guidance explicitly written for corporate directors to help them understand and govern these complex technologies," said DDN Founder and CEO, Bob Zukis. "This is a continuation of our market defining work to strengthen the role of the board as a critical control in how information systems create value for companies, investors and stakeholders," he added.Evidence shows that when corporate directors and boardrooms are high performing parts of how companies implement, deploy and secure AI and IT systems, significant business value is created. "The debate is over, boardroom leadership and director AI, IT and cybersecurity expertise has won," added DDN Advisory Board Member, Fay Feeney. "Who better to solve the challenges facing corporate boards on these issues, than forward thinking corporate directors and the IT and cybersecurity leaders whose very innovations have created these new business opportunities but at the expense of many unique risks," she added.“Governing the opportunities and risks of AI calls for a thoughtful evolution in boardroom leadership. This report is offered as a resource to support fellow directors in navigating this pivotal AI leadership moment,” added Karen Higgins-Carter, Chief Technology and Digital Officer and Independent DirectorDDN has been leading the corporate governance community since 2017 to develop the practice and profession of AI, digital, cybersecurity governance. Born from a recognition that the legacy governance community cannot solve a problem without the technology expertise that created it, DDN has rallied leadership throughout the IT and cybersecurity industries to rise to this moment and strengthen the role of the board in how companies use AI and information systems to securely create business value while responsibly and safely advancing investor interests."We've talked to and heard from institutional investors, and they have realized that they are the ones who bear the lost opportunity costs and negative financial impacts due to weak oversight of these technologies. Our work at DDN is focused on helping corporate boards help them themselves by curating, creating and educating them on the standards and leading practices that work to strengthen the board as a material leadership control over these complex systems. A growing body of evidence demonstrates that significant business value is created when corporate boards are high-performing leaders on these issues, and a significant amount of value is lost when they are not." added Zukis.The Definitive Corporate Director Guide on AI Boardroom Effectiveness: What Shareholders Want is available on Amazon or for Digital Directors Network members online. The Guide reflects the leading AI standards from ISO, NIST and DDN's GOMER framework for governing AI risk. The Guide will help directors understand and implement policies and procedures that will strengthen their ability to address investor concerns and govern the AI systems being deployed throughout their organization, helping their companies safely and securely navigate into the AI driven future.A :LinkedIn live webinar will be held on June 30 at 9 AM PT to introduce the standards and leading practices shaping how corporate directors are effectively governing AI systems.

