Onesto Foods Unveils Elegant Rebrand Inspired by the Tuscan Countryside

Jane Ciccone unveils her new Italian-inspired packaging for her gluten-free cracker brand, Onesto Foods.

Beloved gluten-free artisan brand celebrates its Italian roots, sustainable craftsmanship and love of sharing great food with family and friends.

Inspired by the Italian countryside, our rebrand celebrates the beauty of slowing down, sharing delicious food, and savoring meaningful moments with loved ones.” — Jane Ciccone, founder of Onesto Foods

WEST NEWBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onesto Foods , the award-winning gluten-free cracker brand made with simple, honest ingredients, is proud to announce its company-wide rebrand. Capturing the founder’s Italian roots, the refreshed look invokes the warmth and rustic elegance of the Tuscan countryside.The rebrand is a beautifully conceptualized experience that transports the consumer to the hillsides of Tuscany. Designed by Rizbee Studio in Newburyport, MA, the rebrand includes a new hand-lettered logo as well as hand-drawn illustrations, a new Tuscan-inspired color palette, typography, website refresh, and of course, the packaging. While the rebrand is new, the crackers, which are made with honest ingredients rooted in Onesto’s mission, are baked using the same amazing recipe that Onesto is known for.As part of its next chapter, Onesto is expanding access to its products through US Foods, Sysco, Faire, Mable and Specialty Food Partners, joining an impressive network of independent distributors nationwide. This expansion brings Onesto’s award-winning products to an even wider audience of consumers (both at the retail and foodservice levels) seeking better, cleaner, gluten-free snacks that are made with care and purpose.Baked in a solar-powered facility and crafted from thoughtfully sourced ingredients, Onesto remains dedicated to doing business the right way—honestly, sustainably, and deliciously, reflecting their brand’s name: Onesto means “honest” in Italian.For more information on prices and where to find Onesto crackers nationally, please visit www.onestofoods.com Onesto Foods’ mission is to create amazing food as responsibly and mindfully as they can. Onesto has a line of gluten-free, vegan and non-GMO crackers. They are not only vigilant about using honest, simple ingredients, they are dedicated to being as eco-friendly as possible. Founded in 2014, Onesto is very proud to be a woman-owned and run company.

