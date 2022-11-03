Onesto Named a Finalist in National Green/Sustainable Business Awards
With a record 3,000+ applicants in 8 categories, Onesto was chosen as a finalist in the Green/Sustainable Category for small businesses nationwide.
Being named a finalist is a joy and honor. We are proud of our ongoing efforts, and we will continue to make this beautiful earth and its resources a priority in our business.”WEST NEWBURY, MA, USA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced Onesto Foods from West Newbury, MA as a finalist in the Green/Sustainable Business category for its annual Dream Big Awards. The awards, presented by Spectrum Reach with support from MetLife, celebrate the achievements of small businesses and honor their contributions to America’s economic growth.
— Jane Ciccone, founder of Onesto
“This year’s finalists show that through ongoing challenges, the creativity and can-do attitude of small business owners and entrepreneurs is stronger than ever,” said Tom Sullivan, Vice President of Small Business Policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
The Dream Big Awards program includes eight different Business Achievement Awards to recognize the excellence of leading businesses in each of the following categories: community support and leadership, emerging, green/sustainable, minority-owned, LGBTQ-owned, veteran-owned, woman-owned, and young entrepreneur.
The Green/Sustainable Business Award recognizes a small business that has achieved excellence in the creation and implementation of sustainable business practices, including waste and recycling programs, water stewardship, efficiency in building environment, or any other significant effort designed to limit the way a business impacts the environment.
Onesto’s sustainability efforts include:
• 50% reduction of plastic used in packaging in 2022
• 100% recyclable packaging
• Boxes made using wind and hydro energy
• Boxes printed with sustainable vegetable and soy dyes (no chemical solvents)
• Solar powered bakery
• Only 100%, certified non-GMO and preservative-free ingredients
For more information on prices and where to find Onesto crackers nationally, please visit our website.
Onesto Foods’ mission is to create amazing food as responsibly and mindfully as they can. Onesto has a line of gluten-free, vegan and non-GMO crackers. They are not only vigilant about using honest, simple ingredients, they are dedicated to being as eco-friendly as possible. Founded in 2014, Onesto is very proud to be a woman-owned and run company.
