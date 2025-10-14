FedBiz365 Helps Contractors Pivot to State, Local, and Education (SLED) Opportunities Amid Federal Government Shutdown

FedBiz365 Market Intelligence That Helps Contractors Win More Awards FedBiz Access Has Helped Businesses Win in the Government Marketplace for 24 Years.

With federal contracts delayed, FedBiz365 helps contractors compete in thriving state and local markets.

FedBiz365 helps contractors stay ahead by revealing where procurement is still moving, giving them the tools to act quickly and protect their revenue pipeline.” — Sr. Contracting Specialist Frank Krebs

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the federal government shutdown slows new awards and payments, small businesses and federal contractors are turning to FedBiz365 , the AI-driven market research platform from FedBiz Access, to find State, Local, and Education (SLED) contracting opportunities and maintain steady growth.With over 40,000 SLED opportunities nationwide, FedBiz365 is giving contractors the ability to identify, track, and compete for active contracts across agencies that remain fully funded and operational during the shutdown.“When Washington pauses, the states keep buying,” said Frank Krebs, Senior Contracting Specialist at FedBiz Access. “FedBiz365 helps contractors stay ahead by revealing where procurement is still moving, giving them the tools to act quickly and protect their revenue pipeline.”________________________________________Helping Contractors Stay Competitive During the ShutdownFedBiz365’s AI-driven engine allows users to:• Locate Open SLED Opportunities by state, agency, NAICS, PSC, or contract value.• Track Expiring Awards and recompetes at the local level before they’re publicly posted.• Identify Teaming Partners and Buyers with built-in connection tools for primes and procurement officials.• Receive Real-Time Alerts to act immediately on new contracting trends.By bridging federal and SLED data, FedBiz365 provides unmatched visibility into government spending — ensuring small businesses can adapt when federal procurement stalls.________________________________________AI-Driven Market Intelligence That Delivers ResultsFedBiz365 goes beyond traditional databases, using AI to interpret spending patterns, predict future opportunities, and connect small businesses to contracting officers and decision-makers faster.During the shutdown, that insight has become critical. Many contractors are now diversifying into SLED markets to stay cash-positive and avoid downtime until federal operations resume.“Diversification isn’t just smart. It’s survival,” Frebs said. “FedBiz365 helps contractors quickly pivot into new markets while others are waiting for federal spending to restart.”________________________________________About FedBiz365:FedBiz365 is an AI-powered government market research and business development platform designed to help contractors find, pursue, and win government contracts across federal, state, and local levels. The platform integrates research, forecasting, and CRM tools in one streamlined interface.Subscribers use FedBiz365 to access market data, receive customized alerts, benchmark competitors, and track agency spending — all from one dashboard.________________________________________About FedBiz Access:For over 24 years, FedBiz Access has helped businesses navigate the government marketplace through services that include registrations, socio-economic certifications, market intelligence, and targeted marketing campaigns. Its clients have collectively secured more than $36 billion in government awards.________________________________________Schedule a Demo of FedBiz365:Government contractors can schedule a live demo or call today to see how FedBiz365 can help them discover new SLED opportunities during the shutdown.Call: (844) 628-8914 Learn More About FedBiz365 or Schedule a Demo Now Visit us: www.FedBizAccess.com

FedBiz365 is AI-Driven Market Research for Government Contractors

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.