FedBiz Access Launches ‘FAR Overhaul Readiness’ Campaign to Help Contractors Navigate the Historic FAR Rewrite

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the federal acquisition landscape undergoes its most significant transformation in decades, FedBiz Access is stepping in with a targeted readiness program designed to help government contractors stay ahead of the changes ushered in by the “Restoring Common Sense to Federal Procurement” executive order and the upcoming Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) rewrite.With acquisition professionals across the federal government preparing for new solicitation provisions, contract clauses, and internal approvals, contractors face a critical pivot: it’s no longer enough to bid the way you always have. Instead, contractors must be proactive, adaptive and aligned with the new rules.“Policy is moving quickly; our clients don’t need a law degree—they need a win plan,” said Frank Krebs, Senior Contracting Specialist at FedBiz Access. “We’ve translated the FAR rewrite into a practical, bid-ready roadmap that helps contractors address compliance, teaming, commercial item treatment, and pricing in the same breath.”What your firm must do now:- Review the new FAR structure and key changes to solicitation provisions and contract clauses.- Update your capability statement, past performance narrative and pricing templates to reflect new wording.- Re-analyze your subcontracting strategy and teaming agreements under the new major-system and simplified acquisition thresholds.- Use FedBiz Access’s free readiness checklist to map what you’ve done and what you need to implement over the next 90 days.Free Checklist Offer:FedBiz Access is offering a complimentary “FAR Overhaul Readiness Checklist” to contractors who schedule a quick strategy call. The checklist includes:- A mapping of FAR Parts being revised (e.g., Parts 1-53)- A gap-analysis table: What you currently do / What the new rule requires- Priority actions for Scope, Schedule, Cost (SSC) alignment under major-system acquisitions- A quick-reference decision tree: Commercial item? Simplified acquisition? Major system?- Complimentary 1-on-1 Review: Contact our specialist today for a focused 30-minute reviewWhy this matters for contractors:The overhaul doesn’t just reshuffle words—it shifts how agencies structure solicitations, evaluate offers and manage contracts. Terms like “plain English,” “streamlined procedures,” and “market-based pricing” are gaining legal traction. Contractors who wait risk being locked out of new acquisition pathways.Click: Download FAR Overhaul Readiness Checklist According to the Executive Office of the President, the rewrite incorporates decades of policy updates and intersects with new thresholds, commercial-item definitions and team-teaming incentives. (Source: EO 14275).By contrast, contractors who move quickly will position themselves as informed, responsive vendors—exactly what agencies will favor.About FedBiz Access:FedBiz Access has helped government contractors target and win federal, state and local contracting opportunities for over 24 year. With our AI-driven market intelligence platform, FedBiz365, we help firms identify high-probability solicitations, build compliant responses and stay ahead of acquisition trends.Call us today at (844) 628-8914 or Schedule a Complimentary Consultation at your convenience.

