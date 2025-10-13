Eltropy Announces EMERGE 2026: Four Days of Innovation and Insights for Credit Unions and Community Banks

Eltropy Announces EMERGE 2026

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eltropy, the leading AI-powered conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), will host its fourth annual user conference – EMERGE 2026 – from April 21-24, 2026, in Santa Clara, California.This must-attend event expects to bring together over 400 financial services leaders, innovators, and experts to explore the latest industry technologies and strategies shaping the future of financial services. Over four days, attendees will also enjoy engaging entertainment, gourmet dining, and the attractions of Santa Clara."What makes EMERGE special is the conversation that happens between sessions – credit union leaders comparing notes on what's working, community banks sharing real implementation stories, and everyone learning from each other's challenges and wins," said Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy. "We're bringing the conference back to Santa Clara because that's where this journey started, and it's the perfect setting to look ahead at what's next for our industry. This year, we're focused on helping attendees move from understanding AI's potential to actually putting it to work in their institutions."Building on Past SuccessPrevious EMERGE conferences have featured industry leaders and provided dozens of sessions on industry trends, operational strategies, and technological advancements. Past speakers have included Jackie Taque, Chief Experience Officer at Edwards Federal Credit Union; Howard Meller, President and CEO of People First Credit Union; Buddy Bennett, Chief Operating Officer at Cyprus Federal Credit Union; and Kent Lugrand, President and CEO of InTouch Credit Union, among many others.The conference has also attracted support from leading industry partners, with previous sponsors including Nuvei, Origence, Illuma, Finalytics.ai, SWIVEL, Temenos, REPAY, and others committed to advancing the CFI industry."This past EMERGE , we appreciated how attendees explored the history of AI, gained a roadmap for its future, and received hands-on training in how Eltropy is using AI and Generative AI to improve both staff and member experiences today," said Kate Alter, VP of Digital Experience at TruStone Financial, who attended EMERGE 2024. "TruStone looks forward to putting this knowledge into action with the launch of our Gen AI chatbot later this year. We thank Eltropy for its commitment to education and training. It truly reflects its strength as a partner."EMERGE 2026 will feature keynotes, panel discussions, and breakout sessions focused on recent advancements in AI, digital communications, compliance, security, and privacy, and their implications across member engagement, operations, collections, lending, fraud detection, and marketing.Key Details:- Dates: April 21-24, 2026- Location: Santa Clara, California- Expected Attendance: 400+ credit union and community bank professionalsEMERGE 2026 will cater to both day-to-day product users and key decision-makers, delivering practical insights and strategic value across all organizational levels.Registration is now open for EMERGE 2026, with early-bird pricing available for a limited time. Eltropy clients receive exclusive registration rates. A detailed agenda and speaker lineup will be announced in early 2026. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for CFIs looking to showcase their innovations and build partnerships with industry leaders. A detailed agenda and speaker lineup will be announced in early 2026.For more information and to register, visit eltropy.com/emerge-2026.About EltropyEltropy is the leading conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools help CFIs communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with and service their members and customers anytime, anywhere via Text, SMS, Chat, Video, Voice — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.

