Dr Osmani of Kosovo Receives the 2025 NATO PA Women for Peace and Security

LJUBLJANA – The NATO Parliamentary Assembly on Monday bestowed its 2025 Women for Peace and Security Award to Dr Vjosa Osmani Sadriu of Kosovo.

The Assembly’s President Marcos Perestrello nominated Dr Osmani Sadriu for her outstanding achievements in empowering women.

Presenting the award, Perestrello noted Osmani Sadriu’s contributions to promoting the inclusion of women in leadership and decision-making roles, particularly within the defence and security sectors.

“This award recognises Dr Osmani’s exceptional leadership and tireless commitment to empowering women to play their full and rightful part in building stable, democratic, and peaceful societies,” NATO PA President stated.

“She stands as an inspiration to women and girls in Kosovo, across the Western Balkans, and far beyond.”

After finishing her tenure as the first woman to serve as the Speaker of the Assembly of Kosovo, Osmani Sadriu was elected to her current position in 2021.

“I dedicate this award […] to the women of Kosovo, to the mothers and daughters who still wait for justice for their loved ones and to the young women who lead with vision. A vision of a Kosovo where equality is not just a distant dream but a daily pursuit,” Osmani Sadriu said.

Before holding her current function, Osmani Sadriu served as a member of the Assembly of Kosovo for five consecutive mandates and chaired the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs, the Committee on European Integration, and was the Deputy Chair of the Committee on Constitutional Reform. From 2006 to 2010, she was Chief of Staff to Fatmir Sejdiu.

The award winner was chosen by a selection committee, composed of NATO PA Bureau members and the Special Representative of the NATO Secretary General for Women, Peace and Security, Irene Fellin.

The NATO PA has a long-standing commitment to promoting and implementing the Women, Peace and Security agenda. In 2021, the Assembly’s Standing Committee introduced the Women for Peace and Security Award to honour women who have made a significant contribution to the participation of women in the field of peace and security, the protection of women in conflict situations and the mainstreaming of female perspectives in relief and recovery initiatives in post-conflict countries.

The previous award winners are Avril Haines, former US National Intelligence Director; Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, National Leader of Belarus and Head of the United Transition Cabinet; Olha Stefanishyna, formerly Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for Euro-Atlantic Integration and now her country’s Ambassador to the United States; and Nancy Pelosi, former Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

The Assembly, though institutionally separate from NATO, serves as an essential link between NATO and the parliaments of the NATO nations. It provides greater transparency of NATO policies and fosters better understanding of the Alliance’s objectives and missions among legislators and citizens of the Alliance. Throughout 2025, the Assembly celebrates 70 years of parliamentary diplomacy.

