NATO Needs Immediate Response to “Significant and Direct” Russian Threat

LJUBLJANA – The NATO Parliamentary Assembly issued a stark warning Sunday on the threat Russia poses to Allied countries. It pressed for rapid and robust measures to deter aggression, bolster NATO’s defences and support Ukraine’s resistance.

“Russia is the most significant and direct threat to Allied security demanding an immediate and strong response”, said a resolution drafted by Canadian Senator Rebecca Patterson, which won key committee support at the NATO PA’s annual session.

“All Allies, particularly those along the Eastern Flank, are exposed to near constant Russian threats and probing”, added the resolution greenlighted by the Assembly’s Defence and Security Committee (DSC).

The resolution is scheduled for adoption by the full Assembly on Monday, on the final day of the four-day gathering of legislators from across the Alliance. The session was held this year in Ljubljana, with a focus on support for Ukraine and measures to strengthen NATO in line with decisions taken at a June summit of Allied leaders in The Hague.

Patterson’s resolution contains policy recommendations for NATO governments to stick to commitments taken at the Summit to spend 3.5% of gross domestic product on core defence requirements and a further 1.5% on defence and security investments.

It condemned recent Russian drone and warplane incursions over Poland and other Allies as “the most consequential airspace violation” in NATO history, representing “Russia’s escalating and reckless brinkmanship against Allies’ territory, populations, infrastructure, and interests”.

Lt. Gen. Piotr Blazeusz, Strategic Advisor to the Chief of the General Staff, Polish Armed Forces, Commanding General of EUROCORPS (2024-2025), briefed the Assembly on efforts to reinforce Allied air defences and deterrence along the eastern flank.

“This threat is serious”, Blazeusz said. “The Russians intentionally escalate and obviously deny it. They are on a long-term track. They will keep on testing our procedures, our tactics and how we react to their behaviour. If there is no reaction from our side, they will go to the next step.”

Lawmakers agreed that defence spending should be channelled to immediate priorities such as air defences, advanced armoured vehicles, ammunition, long-range precision weapons and drone platforms.

“Allies must commit to at least a five-fold increase in air and missile defence systems to eliminate … points of failure across the Alliance’s Eastern Flank”, Patterson said.

Securing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine is essential for security and stability across the Euro-Atlantic region, the Assembly noted. A resolution adopted by the Political Committee (PC) pledged to stand by Ukraine until such a peace is achieved.

It recommended NATO Allies ensure “the timely and continuous delivery” of air defences, long-range precision weapons, ammunition and other critical capabilities Ukraine needs; expand and tighten sanctions on Russia; and reaffirm that Russia’s attempts to annex Ukrainian territory will never be recognised.

“Robust security guarantees are indispensable. Whether through NATO membership, bilateral commitments, or multinational reassurance forces, Ukraine must never again be left vulnerable to renewed aggression”, said Simona Malpezzi, the Italian Senator who authored the report.

Legislators cautioned that Russia’s threat to Western democracies is amplified by its expanding collaboration with other authoritarian regimes, notably China, North Korea, Iran and Belarus.

“Allies, therefore, must view the challenge of Russia’s authoritarian axis both as an immediate threat to Euro-Atlantic security and as a long-term challenge to the integrity of the rules-based international order”, said a report by Congressman Rick Larsen, from the US House of Representatives.

In response to the “unprecedented and multifaceted threat” posed by this coalescing authoritarian bloc, a report by Audronius Azubalis, Lithuanian lawmaker and former foreign minister, said Allies must develop a strategy that “strengthens deterrence, counters hybrid threats, reduces economic vulnerabilities and deepens global partnerships … to protect their societies, preserve stability and the rules-based international order.”

NATO must be particularly attentive in preventing efforts to destabilise the strategically important Western Balkan region, said Slovak member Tomas Valasek in a resolution adopted by the PC.

“Increasing external interference, especially from the Russian Federation … seeks to exploit unresolved political disputes, fuel polarisation, and undermine democratic institutions and public trust in the Western Balkans”, Valasek warned.

NATO’s engagement with the region is essential to “safeguarding peace, security, and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area”, the resolution added, requiring increased efforts to “counter malign foreign influence and hybrid threats”.

The Assembly, though institutionally separate from NATO, serves as an essential link between NATO and the parliaments of the NATO nations. It provides greater transparency of NATO policies and fosters better understanding of the Alliance’s objectives and missions among legislators and citizens of the Alliance. Throughout 2025, the Assembly celebrates 70 years of parliamentary diplomacy.

Press queries: press@nato-pa.int