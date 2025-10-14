Apogee and Name Bubbles Showcase the Power of Consistent Content Campaigns to Drive Long-Term Affiliate Growth

Apogee’s new case study with Name Bubbles shows how steady, funded content campaigns deliver long-term affiliate growth, high ROAS, and trusted partnerships.

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apogee Agency , a leader in affiliate and performance marketing since 2009, has released a new case study highlighting its long-standing partnership with Name Bubbles, the award-winning personalized label brand. The study underscores how a commitment to ongoing, fully funded content campaigns continues to generate measurable returns, media recognition, and sustained growth in the affiliate channel.Since partnering with Apogee, Name Bubbles has generated more than $5.2 million in gross revenue through affiliates and fulfilled more than 120,000 orders, demonstrating the effectiveness of steady investment in affiliate program management and content partnerships. Apogee’s strategic approach replaced short-term promotions with a consistent cadence of monthly campaigns and creator collaborations, turning affiliates into a reliable growth engine that reaches new audiences. NameBubbles.com has had the pleasure of working with Apogee over the last five years,” said Michelle Brandriss, Founder & President, Name Bubbles. “Over the course of our partnership, the Apogee team has consistently delivered measurable results in both sales and visibility for our e-commerce store. Through their leadership, our affiliate channel has become one of our top-performing sales drivers, introducing NameBubbles.com to influencers and new parents across the US. In addition to helping with our steady growth, Apogee is proactive, data-driven, and has invested in our success. We have appreciated their representation of our brand, and I highly recommend Apogee to any business wanting to expand its affiliate network and grow e-commerce sales through strategic partnership marketing.”Initially on the now-defunct ShareASale network, the Apogee team migrated the program to the Impact platform in 2024 and successfully enhanced and upgraded all previous relationships. The new influx of partners through Impact has helped diversify the channel, positioning it for continued growth in 2026.“Affiliate marketing works best when both sides follow a clear strategy,” said Lynsey Kmetz, President of Apogee Agency. “The best results come from true collaboration, when the affiliate management team and the merchant trust each other, share goals, and stay committed to long-term consistency. That’s exactly what happened with Name Bubbles, and it’s why their growth continues to build year after year.”Under Apogee’s management, Name Bubbles evolved from a coupon-heavy program to a diverse publisher mix, featuring nano influencers, parenting blogs, and major media outlets such as Forbes and Wirecutter. Apogee’s data-backed campaign strategy helped increase visibility, strengthen conversion rates, and deliver a 1,509% return on ad spend (ROAS), all while keeping customer acquisition costs in check.Ultimately, the case study reinforces Apogee’s belief that content-driven affiliate programs, when supported with consistent funding, outperform sporadic campaigns. By prioritizing storytelling, product seeding, and steady communication with partners, Apogee continues to help brands like Name Bubbles grow faster and smarter.About Apogee AgencyFounded in 2009, Apogee Agency is an award-winning affiliate and influencer management agency specializing in performance-driven growth for e-commerce brands. Through media mix modeling, creator partnerships, and strategic content funding, Apogee builds affiliate programs that convert and scale.About Name BubblesBased in upstate New York, Name Bubbles is a leading provider of customizable name labels for clothing, school supplies, and everyday items. Founded by Michelle Brandriss, the company has grown from a small business serving parents of young children into a nationally recognized e-commerce brand known for durable, waterproof products and excellent customer service. The Name Bubbles affiliate program gives content creators a meaningful opportunity to partner with a trusted brand, promote products families love, and earn competitive commissions through authentic, value-driven storytelling.

