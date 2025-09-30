Ford and Harley-Davidson Help Drive the Pensacola Rumble Forward: Decades of Car Show Tradition for Charity

Pensacola Rumble Flyer

Classic and modern rides unite at the Pensacola Rumble, raising funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida, with 42 awards up for grabs.

Our club has seen an incredible resurgence in 2025 with more members, energy and community spirit. The Pensacola Rumble is our biggest opportunity to add support to Ronald McDonald House Charities.” — Greg Hoffman

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pensacola’s car and motorcycle community will roar to life on Saturday, November 1, 2025, as the Gulf Coast Regional Mustang Club (GCRMC), World Ford, and Pensacola Harley-Davidson present the Pensacola Rumble, an open car, truck, and motorcycle show in Pensacola celebrating horsepower, heritage, and community connection. The event invites classic car enthusiasts, modern muscle fans, and motorcycle riders from across Northwest Florida and the Florida Panhandle to gather for a day of fun and giving back.For more than four decades, GCRMC has hosted signature fall car shows throughout the city, at both the University Mall and the Pensacola Interstate Fair, drawing enthusiasts from across the country. Pensacola Rumble builds on that legacy with a modern, inclusive twist, welcoming all makes and models while preserving the club’s deep-rooted passion for performance and local involvement.The event runs from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, with registered vehicle parking available from 7:00 AM and judging commencing at 10:00 AM. Visitors can enjoy Sonny’s BBQ, shop with local vendors, and experience a stunning lineup of classic Mustangs, muscle cars, custom trucks, and motorcycles.Vehicle space is limited, accommodating just 125 cars/trucks and 50 motorcycles, so early registration is highly encouraged. Pre-register now for $20 at gcrmustangclub.org Proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida , supporting families in medical crisis throughout the region.“Our club has seen an incredible resurgence in 2025 with more members, energy, and community involvement. The Pensacola Rumble is our biggest opportunity to support Ronald McDonald House Charities. We are still seeking sponsors to help make the show a success, with packages starting at $250,” said Greg Hoffman, President of GCRMC.Sponsor Visibility and ImpactLocal businesses and national brands are invited to partner with the Pensacola Rumble and be part of one of Northwest Florida’s largest community car shows. Sponsorship packages include opportunities for logo placement on event marketing, signage, and the club’s website, as well as shout-outs during event announcements. Sponsors gain exposure to an engaged audience of automotive enthusiasts, families, and motorcycle riders, and show their support for a well-loved Pensacola charity event. Sponsoring the Rumble connects your brand with thousands of locals, builds goodwill, and strengthens ties to the Florida Panhandle community while directly helping families served by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida.Making a Local ImpactRonald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida provides a home away from home for families with children receiving critical medical care in Pensacola. The house offers meals, lodging, and support, enabling parents to stay close to their child’s bedside during treatment. Funds raised through the Pensacola Rumble car show help cover daily operating costs and ensure families in crisis have comfort and stability when they need it most.Awards and RecognitionThe Pensacola Rumble will feature 42 trophies honoring Ford, all other makes and models, motorcycles, and specialty awards for all entered vehicles, including Judge's Choice, World Ford Choice, and Pensacola Harley-Davidson Choice. Each trophy celebrates the diversity and passion of the automotive community, from vintage restorations to cutting-edge builds. Judges will recognize standouts in the categories of paint and body, exterior, interior, and engine compartment. Bonus points are awarded for craftsmanship, quality of workmanship, attention to detail, and personalization.About the Gulf Coast Regional Mustang ClubFounded more than 47 years ago, the Gulf Coast Regional Mustang Club is dedicated to preserving the heritage and excitement of the Ford Mustang while welcoming all automotive enthusiasts. In 2025, the club participated in at least twelve events across Northwest Florida, ranging from charity drives to car shows and social cruises, building stronger ties with the local community and fellow classic car enthusiasts. Membership is open to anyone passionate about performance and community connection. Annual dues are $40 for new members and $30 for renewals. To learn more or join, visit gcrmustangclub.org. Event LocationPensacola Harley-Davidson6385 Pensacola Blvd, Pensacola, FL 32505Time10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Open to the public)ContactGreg Hoffman at Gulf Coast Regional Mustang Club — gcrmustangclub@gmail.comJaynie at Pensacola Harley-Davidson — jaynie@pensacolaharley.comJoin us for a full day of engines, camaraderie, and giving back to the community.

