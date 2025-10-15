Koopman Lumber Announces Plans to Acquire Lyon & Billard, a Trusted Name in Connecticut’s Building Supply Market

Koopman Lumber acquires Lyon & Billard, expands New England presence

Koopman Lumber, a family-owned supplier of building materials, plans to acquire Lyon & Billard and serve contractors and homeowners in central Connecticut.

WHITINSVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Koopman Lumber , a third-generation, family-owned supplier of building materials with a growing presence in New England, is excited to announce its plans to acquire Lyon & Billard, a respected building materials supplier with more than 180 years of history serving professional contractors and homeowners in central Connecticut.Lyon & Billard currently operates four Connecticut locations, including Berlin, Cheshire, Meriden, and East Hampton. The company is serving customers throughout Connecticut and parts of Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont. While the acquisition is not yet finalized, Koopman and Lyon & Billard have entered into a definitive agreement, and the companies are in the midst of the transition. More updates will be shared in the coming weeks, but for now, it is business as usual at both companies as they work together to prepare for the next chapter.Upon completion, Lyon & Billard will continue operations under its historic name, now branded as "Lyon & Billard, Part of the Koopman Lumber Family." Koopman plans to support the integration by introducing its ERP system, providing BisTrack training for employees, and initiating light renovations at several locations to improve the customer and team experience."Lyon & Billard has built a well-known brand in Connecticut, with a history that runs deep," said Dirk Koopman, CEO of Koopman Lumber. "We are excited to welcome their team into the Koopman family and provide the tools, systems, and support needed to help them and their customers thrive well into the future."Customers can expect a steady focus on operational improvements, technology upgrades, and long-term investments in people, infrastructure, and the local Connecticut community. This continues Koopman's tradition of giving back and supporting the regions where we work and live."We could not have asked for a better partner than Koopman Lumber," said Edd Goralnick, President of Lyon & Billard. "They are the real deal: family-owned, fiercely committed to doing the right thing, and ready to invest in our people and our future. This is going to be fun.”Koopman Lumber, founded in 1939 and headquartered in Whitinsville, Mass., will soon operate 17 locations across Massachusetts and Connecticut. The company's mission is "Supplying Excellence for Generations," a promise it brings to every team member, customer, and community it serves.For more information, visit koopmanlumber.com.

