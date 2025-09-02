Pay It Forward 9/11 Hosts The Great Gander Getaway Giveaway in Advance of #11DaysofKindness Campaign

Pay It Forward 9/11 Founder Kevin Tuerff at Gander, Newfoundland airport

Win An Unforgettable Trip to Newfoundland and Real-Life “Come From Away” Experience After 11 Days of Kindness September 1-11, A Call to Action for Unity

The 11 Days of Kindness are a reminder that each act—no matter how small—can create a ripple effect, leading to larger waves of goodwill, unity, and support.” — Kevin Tuerff, president and founder of Pay it Forward 9/11

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Giveaway URL: https://www.payitforward911.org Pay It Forward 9/11 Hosts The Great Gander Getaway Giveaway in Advance of #11DaysofKindness CampaignOne Lucky Winner Will Receive Free, Unforgettable Trip to Newfoundland and a Real-Life “Come From Away” Experience; Winner Selected After 11 Days of Kindness September 1-11, A Call to Action for Community, Generosity, and Acts of Kindness PayItForward911.org, the nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring acts of kindness and unity, is thrilled to announce the return of its annual "11 Days of Kindness" campaign from September 1 through September 11, 2025. In addition to this uplifting initiative, the third installment of the highly anticipated Great Gander Getaway Giveaway offers one lucky winner the chance to win an unforgettable, all-expenses-paid vacation for two to one of Canada’s most serene and picturesque destinations.11 Days of Kindness – A Nationwide MovementStarting September 1st, PayItForward911.org will launch a nationwide series of kindness activities and events designed to encourage individuals, houses of worship, schools, and organizations to commit to small acts of kindness every day for 11 days, resulting in a ripple effect of compassion throughout their communities.“We pledged to never forget after 9/11, and we have seen how kindness has the power to change the world,” said Kevin Tuerff, founder and Executive Director of PayItForward911.org. “The 11 Days of Kindness are a reminder that each act—no matter how small—can create a ripple effect, leading to larger waves of goodwill, unity, and support.”Great Gander Getaway Giveaway - Part ThreeTo add even more excitement to the campaign, PayItForward911.org is proud to bring back the Great Gander Getaway Giveaway—this time, bigger and better than ever. For the third time, one lucky winner will receive an all-expenses-paid trip for two to Gander, Newfoundland —a charming town in Eastern Canada, renowned for its natural beauty and rich history. The prize includes two round-trip Air Canada tickets (travel is subject to availability in the applicable Air Canada booking class), accommodations, and a curated itinerary of unforgettable “Come From Away” Gander experiences as outlined on the contest website.“We are so excited to partner with Air Canada and Gander partners to offer the Great Gander Getaway Giveaway once again,” said Tuerff. “This giveaway is a way for us to not only spread kindness but to give back to the generous individuals who continue to support our mission and the power of small acts of goodwill.”How to ParticipateTo take part in the 11 Days of Kindness, participants are simply encouraged to share their own acts of kindness stories, videos, and photos on social media using the hashtag #11DaysofKindness and tagging @payitforward911. PayItForward911.org will spotlight select stories and feature them on its social channels and website.As for the Great Gander Getaway Giveaway, entering is easy! Participants can enter the Betterworld contest online at payitforward911.org/giveaway. The giveaway will run through September 11, with the random winner being announced on the final day of the 11 Days of Kindness campaign.Join Us in Making a DifferenceThe 11 Days of Kindness campaign and the Great Gander Getaway Giveaway are more than just events—they are a celebration of what it means to give, help, and uplift others. Pay It Forward 9/11, a certified 501c3 nonprofit, invites everyone to be part of something bigger than themselves, whether it’s through a donation, a volunteer effort, or a simple act of kindness.Pay It Forward 9/11 was founded in 2002 by Kevin Tuerff, an airline passenger stranded on 9/11 in Gander, Newfoundland, wondering if others would do the same where they lived. Tuerff, supported by a collection of 9/11 survivors and kind friends, created the nonprofit charity in tribute to the compassionate people of small towns in the island province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.The 24th anniversary of Pay it Forward 9/11 is supported by the Come From Away musical and Junkyard Dog Productions as well as Gallin & Son, Air Canada, and Trinity Church Wall Street. Sponsorships re still available for 2025 and for the 25th anniversary campaign in 2026. Pay it Forward 9/11, Inc. is a nonprofit organization registered in the State of New York and is a 501(c)3 organization registered with the Internal Revenue Service. Contributions are tax-deductible. For additional questions or partnership ideas, email info@payitforward911.org.###

