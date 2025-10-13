Commissioner Sid Miller Celebrates Texas Excellence in the 2025 Vintners Cup

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today celebrates the winners of the 2025 Texas Vintners Cup, presented by the Texas Department of Agriculture’s Uncork Texas Wines program and Texas Monthly. From hundreds of bottle submissions tasted and reviewed by three certified sommeliers and wine experts, 12 bottles were selected as winners, showcasing the very best that Texas has to offer. Each year, the competition has grown stronger as the Texas wine scene continues to evolve and impress.

“It’s not just about making wine, we’re building a way of life here,” Commissioner Miller said. “Texas wine stands out because our land and weather give it something you can’t find anywhere else. The High Plains and Hill Country have the right soil and the right climate, hot days and cool nights, that make our grapes shine. Our wine industry’s been on a roll for years, and it’s only going to keep growing.”

The Texas Vintners Cup helps educate consumers about the exceptional quality of Texas wines while broadening the reach of the state’s winemakers. Recognition through this prestigious award opens doors for new opportunities, strengthens industry connections, and firmly establishes Texas as a respected player in the global wine market.

Texas ranks as the fifth-largest wine-producing state in the United States, contributing more than $20 billion in economic activity. There are over 600 operating vineyards in Texas, each producing the highest quality grapes. The state’s wine industry reflects how refined Texas agriculture has become. When you drink a glass of Texas-made wine, you can trace the flavor back to the grapes grown in the vineyard, and wine flavors are enhanced depending on where they were grown.

The 2025 Vintner’s Cup award recognizes:

Adega Vinho - 2023 Chardonnay and 2023 Viognier Reserve

Carter Creek Winery - 2023 Sangiovese

Driftwood Estate Winery - 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon

Elisa Christopher Winery - 2023 Sparkling Wine (Pinot Noir)

Haak Winery - 2020 Blanc du Bois Madeira

Jaclynn Renée Wines - 2024 Mourvèdre and 2023 Syrah

K Estate - 2024 Estate White

Noblemen Wines - 2024 Cinsaut

Portree Cellars - 2024 Picpoul Blanc

Saint Tryphon Farm & Vineyards - 2021 Cabernet Franc

“Every bottle of Texas wine tells a story,” Commissioner Miller said. “Our vintners are farmers, innovators, and storytellers. When you raise a glass of Texas wine, you’re tasting the hard work, heritage, and heart of Texas agriculture.”

To find a Texas winery, visit: Find A Texas Winery | Texas Wines | Uncork New Possibilities