Prime Minister on the Peace plan

SLOVENIA, October 13 - It is a comprehensive agreement that brings concrete hope for the Palestinian population in Gaza after a long time. The implementation of the entire agreement will be extremely demanding and the road to resolving the situation remains very long. I remain cautiously optimistic. The Palestinians deserve peace, dignity, stability and respect for human rights. We will discuss the implementation and challenges of the Peace plan in more detail with the leaders of the Mediterranean EU countries and Jordan's King Abdullah II next week at the MED9 summit in Portorož.

