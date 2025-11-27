Government visit to the Podravje region

SLOVENIA, November 27 - Maribor – a city of knowledge and culture

As part of the Government’s visit to Podravje, Prime Minister Dr Robert Golob attended the laying of the foundation stone for the Centre of Excellence for Photonic, Micro- and Nanoelectronic Technologies. This is one of the first and central implementation projects within the broader INNOVUM programme of the University of Maribor.

“Upon taking office, we made it very clear that knowledge is one of the areas in which we will invest systematically and actively. In this term, we have increased state funding for research, science and innovation from under EUR 400 million to more than EUR 800 million annually,” the Prime Minister said in his address. He added: “I believe that with a clearly defined national identity, knowledge is what defines its future.” The Government has therefore been increasing funding for science in line with its plan.

Strengthening cooperation between science and the economy

The establishment of the Centre of Excellence will, among other things, enable the University of Maribor to expand its research and development capacities, strengthen cooperation between science and the economy, reduce brain drain and encourage young researchers to remain in the region. It will also accelerate technological and innovation processes, including the growth of high value-added companies.

The Centre of Excellence will host advanced technological capabilities for research and development in the fields of photonics, semiconductor technologies, RF/radio technologies and photovoltaic systems. These are key enabling technologies (KETs), which underpin the green and digital transition and represent an important development pillar for space technologies.

Rotovž Centre: EUR 18 million in cohesion funding

At its 181st regular session held in the field, the Government adopted the second amendment to the European Cohesion Policy Programme 2021–2027, through which Slovenia is responding to the updated EU development orientations. The renovation of the Rotovž Centre has been included in the programme as a strategic operation, with EUR 18 million in European cohesion funding foreseen.

With this amendment, the state is reallocating EUR 243.5 million in non-repayable cohesion funds and an additional EUR 15.5 million from the safety-net reserve to four new objectives: strengthening competitiveness and strategic technologies (including the STEP platform and the HPC 2 project), the energy transition and security, dual-use defence and security projects (particularly in healthcare), and accessible and sustainable public rental housing. The amendment also enables more favourable conditions for absorption, including an extension of the implementation period until the end of 2030 and a higher co-financing rate for the new objectives.