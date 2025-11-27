Prime Minister Robert Golob: Maribor is a city of knowledge and culture

SLOVENIA, November 27 - In his speech, Prime Minister Golob praised Maribor as a city of culture and knowledge. "When we assumed office, we made it very clear that knowledge would be one of the areas in which we would systematically and actively invest. We have increased the state's funding for research, science and innovation from less than EUR 400 million to over EUR 800 million per year during our term of office," he said. "I believe that, alongside a clearly defined national identity, it is knowledge that defines a nation's future," he added. The Government has therefore increased investment in science in line with its strategic plan.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the ministries for their financial support and for adopting new legislation. "This includes kindergartens, primary schools, secondary schools, higher education, research and innovation. During this term of office, we have completely overhauled the entire knowledge chain, establishing a unified framework for developing knowledge and ensuring that every level has the financial resources needed for the future."

Prime Minister Golob further explained that the purpose of this centre of excellence is to generate additional knowledge, which will also be available for use to create added value for companies. He noted that Maribor has historically been known as the cradle of the energy industry, not only in Slovenia but across the wider region. "Today, with all the ongoing investment, I believe that Maribor has at least two opportunities to take a leading role beyond the regional level: in artificial intelligence and quantum computing, and in space technologies," he said.

The establishment of the centre of excellence will deliver a number of benefits, including increased research and development capacities at the University of Maribor, strengthened cooperation between science and business, reduced brain drain and the retention of young researchers in the region. It will also accelerate technological and innovation processes, including the growth of high value-added companies. The centre of excellence will integrate advanced technological facilities for research and development in photonics, semiconductor technologies, RF/radio technologies and photovoltaic systems. These are key enabling technologies (KETs) that underpin the green and digital transition and are an essential development pillar for space technologies.

INNOVUM is a long-term development programme of the University of Maribor. It combines the renovation of technical faculties, the establishment of several centres of excellence, the modernisation of research facilities, the strengthening of links between science and the economy, and the development of areas related to the green and digital transition and space technologies.

Following his visit to the centre of excellence, Prime Minister Golob gave a statement to the media, outlining that today's discussions focused on the results of the highly productive cooperation between the Government and key institutions in Maribor including the Municipality of Maribor. The Prime Minister said: "I believe that Maribor has once again shown itself to be a city of knowledge and culture and that it unites these strengths in a single ecosystem in the best possible way." He added: "The most advanced European regions take a similar approach and Maribor is doing the same by relying on knowledge while developing culture and other social systems to ensure a pleasant living environment where people can realise their potential."

Furthermore, he confirmed that, at today's session held in Maribor, the Government secured the financing structure for the the Rotovž Centre, the most important cultural project in Maribor. "We believe that the Rotovž Centre will give the city a new identity and strengthen it, enabling the exchange of new ideas and the creation of new perspectives while giving the city an additional cultural impetus," the Prime Minister said. He added: "As regards development and science we laid two essential cornerstones today. Earlier today we visited the Faculty of Health Sciences and now the Centre of Excellence for Photonic, Micro and Nano Electronic Technologies, with an overarching goal: to guide the city and its traditional industries into a new era based on knowledge, the supercomputer, data centres, artificial intelligence and space technologies while creating quality jobs in these sectors." He concluded: "This will also allow young families to build a better life in Maribor."

In his statement to the media, the University of Maribor Rector Zdravko Kačič said that the laying of the foundation stone for the centre of excellence marked the first in a series of projects developed over the past four years. He added: "We are very grateful to the Prime Minister, the line ministry and the entire Government for recognising the importance of the University of Maribor's efforts not only by ensuring conditions for the education of highly qualified staff and high quality research but also by supporting the university's aim to offer opportunities to industry in the wider region of eastern Slovenia and across Slovenia, enabling it to strengthen its competitiveness at home and internationally."

Maribor's mayor, Saša Arsenovič, said that the city had begun taking concrete steps towards narrowing the gap with the western region. He added: "In terms of knowledge, a data centre is already under construction, to be followed by an artificial intelligence facility. This will provide another opportunity to utilise waste heat from the facility, providing more affordable heating for residents." He emphasised the significance of cultural investments, citing the SNG Maribor theatre and the Rotovž as prime examples.