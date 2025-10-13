Healthy Workforce Institute Announces #1 Amazon Best Seller Enough! Eradicate Bullying & Incivility in Healthcare 2nd Ed

Updated Tools, Research, and Skills to Eradicate Bullying and Incivility in Today’s Healthcare Workforce

OLDSMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Healthy Workforce Institute is proud to announce that the newly released second edition of Enough! Eradicate Bullying & Incivility in Healthcare: Strategies for Front Line Leaders by nationally recognized workplace culture expert Dr. Renee Thompson has achieved #1 Best Seller status on Amazon in multiple healthcare leadership categories.

The first edition of Enough! became a groundbreaking resource for healthcare leaders, offering a practical roadmap to confront and eliminate bullying and incivility in clinical settings. Building on that success, this second edition delivers updated strategies, new research, and fresh tools to help leaders navigate today’s rapidly evolving healthcare environment—and readers have responded enthusiastically.

“Reaching #1 Best Seller status is incredibly humbling,” said Dr. Thompson. “It shows how deeply healthcare leaders want to take action to stop the bullying and incivility that undermine team morale and patient care. This second edition provides the updated tools they need to finally say, enough is enough.”

A Practical Guide for Leaders

Like the original, the second edition provides front-line leaders with a clear, actionable framework to:

Raise awareness of disruptive behavior and un-normalize toxicity.

Create and communicate clear behavioral expectations.

Confidently confront and document disruptive behavior.

Hardwire accountability into everyday leadership practices.

Replace a culture of silence with one of safety and kindness.

What’s New in the Second Edition?

This expanded edition includes a brand-new chapter: “Crucial Skills Leaders Need in an Evolving Workforce”, equipping leaders with tools to navigate today’s pressing challenges, including:

Workplace violence

Burnout

Interprofessional collaboration

Retention in an era of workforce shortages

Enhanced with updated research, real-world stories, and practical scripts, the second edition is designed to empower leaders to act decisively and lead with clarity, courage, and kindness.

About The Healthy Workforce Institute

Founded in 2011 by speaker, consultant and author, Renee Thompson, DNP, RN, FAAN, CSPⓇ, the Healthy Workforce Institute has helped thousands of professionals stop bullying and disruptive workplace behaviors in the healthcare industry. Through education and development, consulting, the Healthy Workforce Academy, free guides, workbooks, and more, the company’s mission is to create a world where bullying and incivility are immediately rejected and kindness, respect, and professionalism become the new norm. To learn more, visit www.healthyworkforceinstitute.com.



