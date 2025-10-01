Healthy Workforce Institute Releases the Book Enough! Eradicate Bullying & Incivility in Healthcare (2nd Edition)

Updated Tools, Research, and Skills to Eradicate Bullying and Incivility in Today’s Healthcare Workforce

Bullying & incivility erode morale, fuel turnover, and risk safety. The 2nd Ed. offers updated proven strategies & new solutions. Now more than ever—it’s time to say enough is enough.” — Dr. Renee Thompson

OLDSMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Healthy Workforce Institute is proud to announce the release of the Second Edition of Enough! Eradicate Bullying & Incivility in Healthcare: Strategies for Front Line Leaders, authored by nationally recognized workplace culture expert Dr. Renee Thompson.

The first edition of Enough! became a groundbreaking resource, equipping healthcare leaders with a practical roadmap to finally confront and eliminate bullying and incivility in clinical environments. Building on that momentum, this second edition delivers updated strategies, new research, and fresh tools designed for today’s rapidly evolving healthcare workforce.

“Bullying and incivility are still eroding team morale, driving turnover, and threatening patient safety,” said Dr. Thompson. “This second edition expands on proven strategies while addressing new challenges leaders face in healthcare today. Now more than ever, it’s time to say—enough is enough.”

A Practical Guide for Leaders

Like the original, the second edition provides front-line leaders with a clear, actionable framework to:

● Raise awareness of disruptive behavior and un-normalize toxicity.

● Create and communicate clear behavioral expectations.

● Confidently confront and document bad behavior.

● Hardwire accountability into everyday leadership practices.

● Replace a culture of silence with one of safety and kindness.

What’s New in the Second Edition?

This expanded edition includes a brand-new chapter: “Crucial Skills Leaders Need in an Evolving Workforce”, equipping leaders with tools to navigate today’s pressing challenges, including:

● Workplace violence

● Burnout

● Interprofessional collaboration

● Retention in an era of workforce shortages

Enhanced with updated research, real-world stories, and practical scripts, the second edition is designed to empower leaders to act decisively and lead with clarity, courage, and kindness.

About The Healthy Workforce Institute

Founded in 2011 by speaker, consultant and author, Renee Thompson, DNP, RN, FAAN, CSPⓇ, the Healthy Workforce Institute has helped thousands of professionals stop bullying and disruptive workplace behaviors in the healthcare industry. Through education and development, consulting, the Healthy Workforce Academy, free guides, workbooks, and more, the company’s mission is to create a world where bullying and incivility are immediately rejected and kindness, respect, and professionalism become the new norm. To learn more, visit www.healthyworkforceinstitute.com.



