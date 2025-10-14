Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,694 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,953 in the last 365 days.

South Africa expresses concern over developments in Madagascar

The Government of the Republic of South Africa has noted with deep concern the recent political developments in the Republic of Madagascar. We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life and the destruction of property that has occurred.

South Africa calls for calm and restraint from all actors and urges them to do everything necessary to avoid any further action that may escalate tensions or worsen the humanitarian situation.

We strongly call upon all parties to respect the democratic process and constitutional order. It is imperative that any disputes be resolved peacefully through inclusive dialogue, cooperation, and established legal mechanisms.

In accordance with the Lomé declaration, South Africa does not support unconstitutional changes of government.

We wish to recall that regional conflict resolution mechanisms remain at the disposal of the people of Madagascar to facilitate dialogue and a peaceful way forward.

Minister Lamola reaffirms South Africa’s commitment to supporting a peaceful resolution that upholds the principles of democracy, the rule of law, and sustainable development for the region.

Enquiries: 
Mr Chrispin Phiri
Ministry Spokesperson

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

South Africa expresses concern over developments in Madagascar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more