President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns victims of Limpopo bus tragedy

On behalf of the government and people of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa offers his deep condolences to the nations of Zimbabwe and Malawi who have lost compatriots in a bus crash which took place near Makhado, Limpopo, on Sunday, 12 October 2025.

A reported 42 travellers died in the incident on the N1 on Sunday afternoon while they were en route to their home countries from Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

President Ramaphosa’s thoughts are with the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased while he wishes the dozens of injured persons a full and speedy recovery.

President Ramaphosa said: “This incident is a tragedy for South Africa and our sister states of Zimbabwe and Malawi alike.

“This sadness is compounded by the fact that this incident has taken place during our annual Transport Month, where we place a special focus on the importance of safety on our roads.

“Our roads are also economic networks that bring the people of our region together across our national borders.

“We must do everything we can as road users, as transport operators, drivers and passengers to ensure that we stay safe and that we share our roads responsibly and with care for one another.”

